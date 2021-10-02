CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Fans Have at Least '30' Reasons to Think New Music Is Almost Here

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans think Adele could be stoking the flames of new album rumors after billboards with the number "30" appeared in different cities around the globe on Friday (Oct. 1). The enigmatic English pop superstar hasn't officially revealed any details regarding her upcoming fourth studio album, but billboards in Dubai and Ireland popped up with a numerical value that falls in line with Adele's age-specific discography. Her last three albums -- 19, 21 and 25 -- were titled after the ages she was at at the time of writing and recording the albums. One fan theorized that Adele, now 33, might have made this record when she was 30 years old, before the singer separated and later filed from divorce from husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

