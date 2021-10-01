James Spann: Alabama moisture levels rise over the weekend, but Saturday mostly dry

What is one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?. “Keep pedaling. Birmingham has a lot of hills. You cannot ride a bike and not expect to go up hills. I remember the first time we were going up major hills, like Dynamite Hill, one of the hardest hills in Birmingham to ride up. At first, it seems like it’s so unbearable and you’ll tell yourself, ‘I can’t.’ But as you begin to keep pedaling, your legs get stronger, your body gets stronger, most of all, your mind gets stronger. I attack every problem like I attack a hill. As long as you keep pedaling, you’re going to get to the top. Sometimes you have to get off the bike and you have to walk it. Sometimes, you’re gonna pick your bike up and you’re going to carry it. Sometimes you pace up it, but you’re still moving. The only time you fail is when you turn that bike around and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ and ride back downhill.” – LaQuan Jackson of Hoover.

