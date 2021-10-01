CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Let's talk about that wild end-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

By Devan Coggan
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This post contains major spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. There are many bonkers moments in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. There's a scene where Eddie and Venom (both voiced by Tom Hardy) bicker over whether to eat the chickens they have grown attached to, an adorable pair named Sonny and Cher. There's an extended sequence where Venom "breaks up" with Eddie and gets in touch with his inner party animal at a neon-drenched, candy-colored rave, complete with glow sticks and an appearance by rapper Little Simz. There's also an excellent moment where Woody Harrelson's villain Carnage/Cletus Kasady chastises Eddie for his biased news coverage, bellowing, "THAT'S BAD JOURNALISM!!!!" while attacking him in a crumbling cathedral. (For this last one, I need a gif of it just so I can send it to my EW colleagues whenever they post a recap or review that I don't personally agree with.)

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Eternals’ New Footage: Angelina Jolie Does Battle in Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Superhero Epic

New footage from “Eternals,” two-time Academy Award-winning “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has arrived. The cosmic Marvel Studios/Disney film will be released exclusively in theaters on November 5. That’s unlike other recent Disney releases such as “Black Widow,” which opened day-and-date in theaters and on Premium Access Disney+ to much legal ballyhoo in the form of a (now-settled) lawsuit from Scarlett Johansson. Marvel president Kevin Feige has been firm about preserving a theatrical experience for “Eternals,” whose massive ensemble includes Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Cher
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Little Simz
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
wegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reactions Praise A Weird, Wild Sequel

The buzz for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is close to reaching fever pitch, with the sequel to 2018’s monster box office hit set to do huge business when it finally comes to theaters over a year behind schedule this weekend. It’s been a long wait for fans of Tom Hardy’s symbiotic double act, and the first reactions have now arrived online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Review

Reviewed by Francesca Rivera. Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters on Oct. 1. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally pairs Venom and Eddie with a worthy villain in a story that embraces its weirder side. Andy Serkis directs a fun and action-packed sequel that highlights Venom as his own character and features Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris as breakout villains with excellent chemistry. Taking itself less seriously and having more fun, its relatively short runtime is packed densely with plenty of action, character development, and campy humor. At the same time, it's a love story about relationships evolving and learning to grow and trust each other. Venom as a series is working through its growing pains, but it looks like it's uphill from here."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Serkis Talks Venom’s “Coming Out” and “Love Affair” Between Eddie and the Alien Symbiote in ‘Let There Be Carnage’

Andy Serkis says a particular scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a “coming-out party” for the alien symbiote whose relationship with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is “the center of the movie.” In a recent interview with Uproxx, the Venom sequel director spoke about the film’s rave scene, which he shared had originally been set in a “carnival of the damned” but evolved thanks to star Hardy’s relationship with rapper Little Simz, who also appears in the movie. “She actually had made a song, unbeknownst to her, called ‘Venom’ that connected very much with the first movie. And so Tom got...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27 News

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been […]
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Andy Serkis Breaks Down a Pivotal Scene From Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Serkis unpacks the humor-filled moment when Venom and Eddie “finally come to blows” in the blockbuster sequel, out in theaters now. The honeymoon period (if one could call it that) between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom, the snide alien symbiote invading his person, has ended. That’s evident in the latest episode of Vanity Fair’s Notes on a Scene, in which director Andy Serkis breaks down a key clip from Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' enjoys record preview box-office haul

Venom scored big from October 2018 to January 2019, grossing just over $856 million at the global box office. History could very well repeat itself with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which arrived to theaters Friday after several COVID-related delays. "Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage rang up a great...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IGN

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Biggest WTF Questions

Now that you’ve seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, you may have a few questions about some of the crazier stuff that went down in this symbiote sequel. We’re here to point out everything that left us scratching our heads and then attempt to use the comics to find some answers.
MOVIES
Variety

New Footage From Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Reveals Phastos’ Family, Gilgamesh’s Might

Marvel Studios released new footage of “Eternals” on Sunday, offering a deeper look at the latest entry in the MCU saga. The new teaser showcases the group’s various powers and abilities, while also giving fans a peek at the personal lives of the Marvel’s newest heroes. The clip begins with Sersi (Gemma Chan) explaining the Eternals’ mission to come to Earth to protect humans from the threat of creatures named Deviants. The trailer offers a first look at the abilities of Don Lee’s Gilgamesh, featuring a shot of the character throwing a punch against a gigantic charging monster. Ikaris (Richard Madden)...
TV SERIES
92.9 NIN

What’s Next For Venom After ‘Let There Be Carnage’

The following post contains SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Venom. In the post-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom winds up mysteriously transported from his universe to the MCU, where he observes J. Jonah Jameson’s bombshell news report revealing that Peter Parker is really Spider-Man.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield Eyes Supporting Actor Submission for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In order to avoid splitting votes and allow for the possibility of netting two acting nominations this year, Searchlight Pictures will campaign Andrew Garfield’s performance as televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” for supporting actor consideration, based on an invite that was sent to BAFTA voters for an upcoming virtual screening of the film. Following the biopic’s bow at the Toronto International Film Festival and modest box office receipts, its Oscar prospects have been seemingly on the fringe, but the film, directed by Michael Showalter, could make a roaring comeback during the season. Garfield’s co-star Jessica Chastain, who...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy