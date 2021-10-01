Let's talk about that wild end-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. There are many bonkers moments in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. There's a scene where Eddie and Venom (both voiced by Tom Hardy) bicker over whether to eat the chickens they have grown attached to, an adorable pair named Sonny and Cher. There's an extended sequence where Venom "breaks up" with Eddie and gets in touch with his inner party animal at a neon-drenched, candy-colored rave, complete with glow sticks and an appearance by rapper Little Simz. There's also an excellent moment where Woody Harrelson's villain Carnage/Cletus Kasady chastises Eddie for his biased news coverage, bellowing, "THAT'S BAD JOURNALISM!!!!" while attacking him in a crumbling cathedral. (For this last one, I need a gif of it just so I can send it to my EW colleagues whenever they post a recap or review that I don't personally agree with.)