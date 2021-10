A three-year-old boy has died after being run over by a tractor while playing with his sister on a farm in Pembrokshire, Wales, an inquest heard.Ianto Jenkins had been playing with his older sister Seren and his cousin at the family’s countryside home in Efailwen near Clynderwen on 3 August when tragedy struck.The inquest heard that Ianto had been hit by the truck and trailer that belonged to his father, Guto Sior Jenkins.The toddler sustained “significant injuries” as a result and was sadly pronounced dead by emergency services at the farm.Hayley Rogers, of the Dyfed-Powys Police coroner’s office told the...

