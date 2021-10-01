Here Are Details To Win FREE TICKETS To Beyond Fest “SOUTH OF HEAVEN” World Premiere, Saturday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. Shudder Theater at Los Feliz 3

Disney Channel has ordered a 5th season of its hit sitcom “Raven’s Home,” starring powerhouse entertainer Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Issac Ryan Brown (co-host of “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off”) as her teen son, Booker. Entertaining kids age 6-14 and their families, “Raven’s Home” will continue to follow the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her son Booker, who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future. A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy “That’s So Raven” (2003-2007), season five welcomes Rondell Sheridan to the cast, who reprises his role from the beloved classic as Raven’s easygoing and loveable dad, Victor Baxter. Also joining the cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris (ABC’s “mixed-ish”) as Raven’s young cousin Alice; Felix Avitia (Disney’s “Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything”) as Neil, Victor’s neighbor and Booker’s high school classmate; and musician and singer Emmy Liu-Wang (Broadway musical “Annie”) as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO