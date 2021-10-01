CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are Details To Win FREE TICKETS To Beyond Fest “SOUTH OF HEAVEN” World Premiere, Saturday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. Shudder Theater at Los Feliz 3

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a chance for you to win free tickets to SOUTH OF HEAVEN. Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly, Mike Colter, Shea Whigham. Co-Writer/Director Aharon Keshales Q&A Following the Screening. Register at https://beyondfest.com/2021-films/. Saturday Morning at 9 a.m. PDT. to Win Free Tickets to the World Premiere. Attendees will also receive...

THE NEW HANDS Announces Its World Premiere on October 1st at Chinese Theater

Join us for a night of thrills, chills, and hand amputation! The producers of the upcoming horror comedy feature film THE NEW HANDS are most pleased to announce that the film will formally hold its World Premiere at the historic Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on Friday October 1st at 5:00PM as part of the Silicon Beach Film Festival.
Scott Cooper’s “ANTLERS” Set World Premiere As Closing Night Film of BEYOND FEST 2021

Searchlight Pictures and Beyond Fest announced today the World Premiere of Scott Cooper’s new horror thriller ANTLERS as the October 11th Closing Night selection of the 2021 Beyond Fest, presented in partnership with the American Cinematheque. The premiere will launch a series of events leading up to the October 29th domestic theatrical release of the film, including a “Fantastic Fest Presents” Special Screening with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in San Francisco and Austin on October 11th; the International Premiere at the 54th Sitges International Film Festival (Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantastic de Catalunya) on October 13th; Closing Night of the 12th Annual Telluride Horror Show on October 17th ; and a special Drive-In Screening at the 57th Chicago International Film Festival on October 15th. Additionally Scott Cooper will host a horror retrospective in conjunction with Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque this fall.
Beyond Fest Kills: The Dark Genre Movie Marathon Returns to Theaters

With its slate of premieres, tributes and anniversary panels celebrating horror, sci-fi and dark genre films, Beyond Fest is a monster-sized movie event. The 10 day festival moved to the Mission Tiki Drive-In in 2020 due to pandemic, but it’s back this year with screenings taking in place at the Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3 now thru Oct. 11. Debuting highly anticipated films including Halloween Kills, The Black Phone, Lamb, Vortex, Titane, New York Ninja and Antlers, the popular film fest also boasts a 50th anniversary celebration of A Clockwork Orange, tribute to the work of Michael Mann and many more thrills and chills on screen and via conversations with the biggest names in the biz.
Shudder Acquires THE SEED Ahead of Beyond Fest World Premiere

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired worldwide rights to the black comedy creature feature The Seed, ahead of the film’s world premiere at Beyond Fest, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 5.The Shudder Original Film, which is written and directed by Sam Walker (Duck Children), will release in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in early 2022.
Shea Whigham
Jason Sudeikis
Mike Colter
Evangeline Lilly
Aharon Keshales
Interview: Misha Reeves & Aaron Fradkin Talk Seductive Horror Film VAL

In the anticipation of horror comedy VAL, which arrives In Select Theaters on October 1st, On Demand on October 5th + Blu-Ray on November 2nd from Dread, I recently had the opportunity to interview the co-writer/director Aaron Fradkin ("Electric Love", "15 North") and the lead star of this new film Misha Reeves ("The Willows").
‘Antlers’ Scheduled For World Premiere At Beyond Fest

The Los Angeles-based Beyond Fest is bringing the horror again this year. And, to cap off the proceedings this autumn, Searchlight Pictures announced that Antlers–from producer Guillermo del Toro and director Scott Cooper–will headline the genre festival’s closing night, Oct. 11, as reported by Deadline, before holding its domestic debut Oct. 29.
‘Swan Song’ & ‘Bruised’ To Make World Premieres At AFI Fest

The American Film Institute said Tuesday that it has added the world premieres of Apple Original Films’ Swan Song, starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, and Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised from Netflix to this year’s AFI Fest lineup. When Netflix picked up Bruised at the Toronto Film Festival last year, the pic was in its unfinished form, and its debut in November will be the first time it’s being shown to moviegoers in polished form. Swan Song and Bruised will screen in-person at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13, respectively. Swan Song reps Oscar winner Benjamin Cleary’s (Stutterer)...
#Los Feliz#South Of Heaven#Shudder Theater#The Screening Register#Win Free Tickets
Disney Channel Orders a 5th Season of Hit Series ‘RAVEN’S HOME,’ Starring and Executive Produced by Raven-Symoné

Disney Channel has ordered a 5th season of its hit sitcom “Raven’s Home,” starring powerhouse entertainer Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Issac Ryan Brown (co-host of “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off”) as her teen son, Booker. Entertaining kids age 6-14 and their families, “Raven’s Home” will continue to follow the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her son Booker, who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future. A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy “That’s So Raven” (2003-2007), season five welcomes Rondell Sheridan to the cast, who reprises his role from the beloved classic as Raven’s easygoing and loveable dad, Victor Baxter. Also joining the cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris (ABC’s “mixed-ish”) as Raven’s young cousin Alice; Felix Avitia (Disney’s “Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything”) as Neil, Victor’s neighbor and Booker’s high school classmate; and musician and singer Emmy Liu-Wang (Broadway musical “Annie”) as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice.
Film Fest presents ‘Adventures of a Mathematician’ premiere Oct. 8-14

The warmhearted story of Polish immigrant and mathematician Stan Ulam Sedona AZ (October 4, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the heartwarming new film “Adventures of a Mathematician” showing Oct. 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Adventures of a Mathematician” tells the warmhearted story... The post Film Fest presents ‘Adventures of a Mathematician’ premiere Oct. 8-14 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Kalopsia the Musical world premiere opens at the New Hazlett Theater October 7 to 17

Kalopsia the Musical is bigger, bolder, and braver than before at its world premiere. In 2017, Monteze Freeland and Michael Meketa first drafted Kalopsia as part of The New Hazlett Theater’s Community Supported Artist (CSA) Season 4. Through their 2021 Residency Program, this duo will workshop the musical and bring it back to the New Hazlett stage.
V/H/S/94 Set To Premiere On Shudder Oct. 6th — The Legendary Anthology Series Returns!

A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is set to premiere exclusively on Shudder on October 6th. The film serves as the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.
Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Old Henry’ premiere Oct. 1-7

Western drama that pays homage to Westerns of the past debuts at Fisher Theatre Sedona AZ (September 27, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new western action drama “Old Henry” showing Oct. 1-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. You can’t bury the past.... The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Old Henry’ premiere Oct. 1-7 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Internet Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
“THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT” Arrives on Disney+ December 29. Here’s The Key Art!

Disney+ announced today that “The Book of Boba Fett”—the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian”—will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted the key art for the series. “The Book of Boba Fett,”...
Official Trailer For WOLF Starring Lily-Rose Depp

Watch this official trailer for WOLF. Focus Features will release WOLF theaters on December 3, 2021. Story: Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.
‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
