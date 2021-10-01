Watch This New Trailer For “CHUCKY” TV Series Which Premieres On USA & SYFY October 12
A classic coming of rage story. Watch this new trailer for “CHUCKY” the TV series which premieres on USA & SYFY October 12 at 10 PM. In the new television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.www.ramascreen.com
