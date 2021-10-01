CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Disney Channel Orders a 5th Season of Hit Series ‘RAVEN’S HOME,’ Starring and Executive Produced by Raven-Symoné

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Channel has ordered a 5th season of its hit sitcom “Raven’s Home,” starring powerhouse entertainer Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Issac Ryan Brown (co-host of “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off”) as her teen son, Booker. Entertaining kids age 6-14 and their families, “Raven’s Home” will continue to follow the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her son Booker, who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future. A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy “That’s So Raven” (2003-2007), season five welcomes Rondell Sheridan to the cast, who reprises his role from the beloved classic as Raven’s easygoing and loveable dad, Victor Baxter. Also joining the cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris (ABC’s “mixed-ish”) as Raven’s young cousin Alice; Felix Avitia (Disney’s “Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything”) as Neil, Victor’s neighbor and Booker’s high school classmate; and musician and singer Emmy Liu-Wang (Broadway musical “Annie”) as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice.

www.ramascreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Has Just Renewed A Hit Original Series For Season 2

Disney Plus has just renewed one of its recent original series for a second season. While its most talked-about shows are probably from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, the Mouse House’s streaming service has also been finding success with other shows that aren’t based on familiar cinematic IPs. Case in point, family adventure series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which premiered on the platform back in June.
TV SERIES
ABC Action News

Disney Channel's "Under Wraps"

"Under Wraps" premieres Friday, October 1 on Disney Channel and Friday, October 8 on Disney +. "Under Wraps" follows three 12-year-old friends, Gilbert, Marshall and Amy, as they accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor's basement. They affectionately name the mummy Harold and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Themes throughout the movie include facing your fears, the bonds of friendship, power of new perspectives and acceptance.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rondell Sheridan
Person
Issac Ryan Brown
The Hollywood Reporter

Kerry Washington-Produced Legal Drama Lands Series Order From Disney’s Onyx Collective

Disney’s Onyx Collective has greenlit its first scripted series. The recently launched brand, dedicated to releasing work from creators of color and underrepresented voices, has ordered Reasonable Doubt, a legal drama from executive producers Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore and writer/exec producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere). The series, which will stream on Hulu, will star Emayatzy Corinealdi (Middle of Nowhere, Ballers) as a defense attorney. “It’s hard to imagine a more ideal creative partnership for our first Onyx Collective scripted series,” said Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective. “Raamla and Kerry came to us with their passion project...
TV SERIES
E! Online

Raven's Home Renewed for Season 5 But Loses One Key Character

Watch: Raven-Symone Talks Karamo Brown, Directing "Raven’s Home" & More. Unlike Raven Baxter, we did not see this coming. On Friday, Oct. 1, Disney Channel renewed Raven's Home for a fifth season and also revealed that some key characters will not be returning to the house of mouse. The cast shakeups come amid a new setting for Raven's Home, as Raven (Raven-Symoné) will return to San Francisco from Chicago to care for her dad Victor (That's So Raven alum Rondell Sheridan) in the new season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Channel Orders#Home Disney Channel#Abc#The Disney Channel
ramascreen.com

Watch This New Trailer For “CHUCKY” TV Series Which Premieres On USA & SYFY October 12

A classic coming of rage story. Watch this new trailer for “CHUCKY” the TV series which premieres on USA & SYFY October 12 at 10 PM. In the new television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.
TV SERIES
bsckids.com

Raven’s Home No More Sky Katz Or Navia Robinson

There is a lot of change coming to Raven’s Home in season 5 as Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco which is where Raven grew up, to help her father. The most interesting part of the story here is that it is only going to be Raven and Booker and that Nia is not making the trip. Will be interesting on how they explain that. With the move though we will no longer see Tess (Sky Katz), Chelsea or Levi either. We can understand everyone except Nia though, maybe she is going to finish out school in Chicago?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
wnypapers.com

Hulu embarks on epic adventure with 'Washington Black' limited series starring & executive produced by Sterling K. Brown

Selwyn Seyfu Hinds to adapt Esi Edugyan’s international bestselling novel and executive produce alongside Brown and The Gotham Group for 20th Television. Hulu announced that it has ordered the epic adventure series “Washington Black” straight to series. Three-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown will star in the nine-episode limited series, which is being produced by 20th Television. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (“Twilight Zone,” “Strange Adventures”) is adapting Esi Edugyan’s international bestselling novel and will executive produce with The Gotham Group and Brown’s Indian Meadows Productions.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in October and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Colin in Black and White” (available October 29) Why Should I Watch? Wow, where to begin? I guess you have to start with the man himself, Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback who shined a spotlight on police brutality and systemic oppression through protest serves as co-creator and onscreen narrator in his six-part coming-of-age story. Then there’s Ava DuVernay — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “Selma” and “When They See Us” handles co-creator, executive producer, and pilot director duties (and she also directs all of Kaepernick’s present-day scenes). Jaden Michael will play Young Colin, and really, that sums up all you...
NFL
ramascreen.com

New Images of THE GREAT Season 2 Starring Elle Fanning

Hulu has released these first look stills from “The Great” Season 2 which premieres Friday, November 19th. Please see below for the first look images. Synopsis: In season two of “The Great,” Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

“THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT” Arrives on Disney+ December 29. Here’s The Key Art!

Disney+ announced today that “The Book of Boba Fett”—the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian”—will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted the key art for the series. “The Book of Boba Fett,”...
MOVIES
fox9.com

Twin Cities theater alum comes home as star of "Disney's Frozen"

The Jason Show got a chance to chat with two stars of the Broadway tour of "Disney's Frozen", Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) and Mason Reeves (Kristoff). Caroline is a Twin Cities native and says she couldn't be happier to perform for her hometown.
MOVIES
myhot995.com

Jennifer Lawrence, Raven Symoné and others join nationwide Women’s March rallying for reproductive rights

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Raven Symoné, Alyssa Milano, Rachel Lindsay, Debbie Allen and others participated in the fifth annual Women's March over the weekend, which took place from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles to support women's reproductive rights. Many say those rights are threatened not only by the Conservative-leaning Supreme Court scheduled to rule on an anti-abortion case this term, which begins today, but also by the recent Texas law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy