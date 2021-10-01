Armed Robbery at Naperville Subway | Kroehler YMCA Landmark | Oktoberfest
A man armed with a knife robbed a Naperville Subway last night. Police responded to the incident at 2048 Aurora Avenue just after 9 p.m. They say the man entered the restaurant, displayed a knife and stole money before fleeing on a bicycle. Though store employees were forced to the ground, none were injured. The suspect is described as a thin Black man, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the chest, gray sweatpants, black and white gym shoes, a camouflage bandana, and dark gloves. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.www.nctv17.com
