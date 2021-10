The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Raiders-Chargers prediction and pick. One of the best rivalries in all of football is set to return on Monday night. These two teams clearly don’t like each other as the AFC West begins to heat up. Both teams are settling into their new stadiums, but their play seems to already be elite. The Raiders have taken the league by storm over the first three weeks, winning in all three of their games. They defeated the Ravens, Steelers, and Dolphins, who all have considerably good defenses. Derek Carr is playing very well and seems to be enjoying Jon Gruden’s offense.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO