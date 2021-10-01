KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Parts of Kansas experience above-average summer
As we head through the early days of fall, we take a look back on some summertime statistics. Meteorologists classify summer as the three historically hottest months of the year: June, July and August. The summer of 2021 brought some incredibly hot temperatures to many parts of the United States, leading to the hottest summer on record. This specific statistic averages daily afternoon high and low temperatures. Records have been kept since 1895 making this the 127th year.www.ksn.com
