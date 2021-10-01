CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Parts of Kansas experience above-average summer

By Warren Sears
KSN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head through the early days of fall, we take a look back on some summertime statistics. Meteorologists classify summer as the three historically hottest months of the year: June, July and August. The summer of 2021 brought some incredibly hot temperatures to many parts of the United States, leading to the hottest summer on record. This specific statistic averages daily afternoon high and low temperatures. Records have been kept since 1895 making this the 127th year.

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Goodland, KS
State
California State
City
Washington, KS
City
Wichita, KS
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
City
Salina, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Midwest#Storm Track#Digit#Ksn Storm Track 3
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy