Earlier this year, Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1, a collection of ten games hailing from SNK’s short-lived handheld system, arrived on Nintendo Switch for fans of retro gaming to enjoy. And now, PC players can join in on the fun, as an updated version of the collection, dubbed Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol 1 Steam Edition, became available on Steam yesterday. Some may look at this collection, which consists largely of fighting games, and struggle to see how these titles could play well on limited Game Boy-esque hardware. But make no mistake; many of these games play nearly or just as well as their console counterparts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO