Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds husband’s manslaughter conviction in death of Kat West
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday upheld the conviction of a Shelby County man in the death of his wife, Kat West. Jeff West, 47, in November 2020 was convicted of manslaughter in the Jan. 12, 2018, killing of 42-year-old Kat West, who died from a blow to the head with a Lucid Absinthe bottle. Her mostly nude body was partially in the street until a teen neighbor found her in the early-morning hours of Jan. 13, 2018.www.al.com
