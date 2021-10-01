CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the final deadline for the West Virginia ‘Do it for Babydog Round 2’ vaccine lottery?

By Bailey Brautigan, Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MXBU_0cERSq5c00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—This coming Sunday, Oct. 3, is the deadline to register for the final drawing in round two of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery in West Virginia.

Eligible West Virginians have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, for their names to be included in the Monday, Oct. 4 drawing of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery. The winners for that drawing will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 7.

How do I register for the new ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery?

Below is a full list of deadlines, drawing dates and announcement dates for the lottery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v26F0_0cERSq5c00

To register for the drawing, eligible West Virginians can go online to the “Do it for Babydog” website . Haven’t received your first dose of the vaccine yet? The site also includes a link to take the user to vaccines.gov to help them locate a vaccine clinic and schedule an appointment.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.

While this lottery does not include a $1 million prize and has been geared toward younger West Virginians with prizes such as money for dream weddings, sports cars, and for those 12 to 25, more college scholarships, all West Virginia residents who meet the eligibility requirements and did not win a prize in the first round of the vaccine lottery can register for the vaccine lottery.

The prizes for this round of the lottery include:

  • Weekly prizes for those 18 and older:
    • Luxury High-End Sports Car
    • Custom Fishing or Pontoon Boat
    • $150,000 toward the Wedding of your Dreams
    • Free Gas for 10 years
    • WVU Football or Basketball Season Ticket Package for two
    • Marshall Football or Basketball Season Ticket Package for two
    • 2021-2022 Season Passes for two to a Ski Resort in West Virginia
    • Premium ATV or Side by Side
    • Top of the Line Zero Turn Lawn Mower
  • Weekly Prizes for those aged 12-25:
    • Five full four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia
    • Those 18 to 25 are also eligible for the additional prizes above

Only those who have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine which requires a two-dose series, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or the one dose required for a single-dose vaccination, such as Johnson & Johnson are eligible for the sweepstakes. However, there are other eligibility requirements West Virginians will need to meet including:

  • Be a West Virginia resident with a valid, state issued identification card
  • Have received your vaccine from a source that West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is able to verify
  • Not be incarcerated in jail or prison
  • Not be an employee of the West Virginia Lottery or the Office of the Governor
  • Not have won any prize in Round 1 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life. Change Your Life.” Vaccine Sweepstakes.

