New-look Montana Grizzly club hockey team to debut against Montana State Saturday
MISSOULA — The beefed-up University of Montana men's club hockey program will make its home debut Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Montana State at Glacier Ice Rink. The Grizzlies have had a club program for many years but for almost a decade it has been a student-organized "intramural" team. This year the team will play a 30-game slate as an American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) member.missoulian.com
