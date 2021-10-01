CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New-look Montana Grizzly club hockey team to debut against Montana State Saturday

By Bill Speltz
Missoulian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — The beefed-up University of Montana men's club hockey program will make its home debut Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Montana State at Glacier Ice Rink. The Grizzlies have had a club program for many years but for almost a decade it has been a student-organized "intramural" team. This year the team will play a 30-game slate as an American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) member.

