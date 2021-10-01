Is America’s Transportation Infrastructure Crumbling?
The House of Representatives is poised to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate in August. Our recent breakdown on infrastructure spending shows the largest chunk of new spending on transportation infrastructure will be spent on roads and bridges. U.S. News measures road and bridge quality in our Best States' Transportation Rankings, using data from the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration.www.usnews.com
