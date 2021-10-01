CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Is America’s Transportation Infrastructure Crumbling?

By Christopher Wolf
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Representatives is poised to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate in August. Our recent breakdown on infrastructure spending shows the largest chunk of new spending on transportation infrastructure will be spent on roads and bridges. U.S. News measures road and bridge quality in our Best States' Transportation Rankings, using data from the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
US News and World Report

Mississippi TV Anchor Leaves Over Corporate Vaccine Mandate

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A TV news anchor on the Mississippi Gulf Coast says she left her job rather than follow a corporate mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Meggan Gray had worked at WLOX-TV for 18 years and has been co-host of “Good Morning Mississippi.”. The Sun Herald reported...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
Ash Jurberg

The 2 billionaires who live in Portland, OR

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#America#Senate#U S News#Fhwa#Highway Statistics#Iri#National Bridge Inventory
Toby Hazlewood

As Florida COVID Death Toll Approaches That of Vietnam War, Governor DeSantis is More Concerned Over Texas Border Crisis

On October 3rd, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox TV to talk about the seriousness of the border crisis and the surging numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into the USA illegally. As he shared his views on Twitter, commentators were quick to point out that at this point his concerns seem irrelevant given that his state itself doesn't have any international borders.
FLORIDA STATE
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Brian Laundrie flew back to FL after Utah fight, Petito family speaks out in Dr. Phil interview

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family revealed Tuesday that Brian took a flight back to Florida days after he and fiancée Gabby Petito got into a fight in Utah in mid-August. Meanwhile, Petito’s parents spoke with Dr. Phil, saying they believe Brian is a “coward” who is still alive and in hiding. Brian’s sister, Cassie, also spoke out in a new interview, saying she doesn’t know where her brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Thousands are being fired for not getting the Covid shot. What happens now?

One North Carolina hospital system last week let go 175 unvaccinated employees. Another in Houston has fired 150. United Airlines could lose up to 600 staff members. New York schools are facing a potential shortage of nearly 3,700 workers. Firefighter unions from coast to coast are battling serious discord within the ranks as many first responders refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.Across industries and across the country, employer and government requirements are prompting some sceptical workers to quit rather than receive the inoculation against coronavirus. Many are highly skilled; it’s not easy to replace pilots and doctors, for example,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eyeonhousing.org

Property Taxes by State – 2019

Property taxes vary widely across states both in terms of annual taxes paid as well as effective tax rates. In 2019, the difference between average real estate taxes paid by New Jersey and Alabama home owners was $7,974. New Jersey continued its perennial distinction as having the highest average real estate tax bill per home owner ($8,687) as well as the highest effective tax rate (2.13%). Alabama ($713) and Hawaii (0.31%) were at the other end of the spectrum, boasting the lowest average effective tax rate and annual real estate tax bill, respectively. The difference between the highest-taxed state (New Jersey) and lowest (Alabama) grew by $170 between 2017 and 2019.
INCOME TAX
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Get Up To $7,500 if You Live In One of These States

The federal authorities have sent out billions of greenbacks in stimulus payments to Americans this year. Heck, simply this month alone, even, thanks to the new child tax credit score payments on September 15 that totaled around $15 billion. Meanwhile, the similar issue is also going on at the national level, in a way that’s handy to neglect as each person wonders whether or not or not a fourth stimulus test will be coming every time soon from Uncle Sam.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy