Stocks rebound but still close out worst week since winter

US stocks are lower as fiscal policy remains up in the air, high energy costs are now a given, no one can answer how long peak supply chain constraint problems will last, global growth concerns for the upcoming quarter continue to worsen, all while the what was the never-ending safety net of central bank stimulus seems poised to end soon. Last week, Wall Street finally saw the S&P 500 index give back 5% in an intra-day move and now everyone wants to find out if we will see a 10% drop from record high territory before the bulls roar back. The Nasdaq is the punching bag as global bond yields rise and as many investors anticipate the cyclical rotation trade will become the playbook after the DC debt drama.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO