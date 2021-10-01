CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to delete your search history — and why that’s important

By Erica Gerald Mason
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with AOL. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. You may not give your search history much thought, but by practicing good browser hygiene, you can...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Facebook Is Spying on 2 Billion WhatsApp Users. Here's What That Means

Facebook's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp may not be as private as you think it is, according to an exhaustive report published by ProPublica on Tuesday. WhatsApp, which is the world's most popular global mobile messenger app with over two billion monthly active users, says its parent company Facebook can’t access conversations between users. However, it's also been reported that Facebook pays over 1,000 workers throughout the world to read and monitor supposedly private WhatsApp messages, throwing doubt on the social media giant's privacy practices.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

How To Change Your Default Search Engine In Chrome

Chrome is a great browser but Google’s data collection practices and other general concerns — well-founded or not — may make some want to change the browser’s default search engine. Fortunately, just because you’re using the company’s browser doesn’t mean you have to use its search. And that holds true not only for using Google.com, in general. But also in terms of which browser is used when you type a search into the URL Omnibox.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Privacy Settings#Security Software#Browsers#Aol
tweaklibrary.com

How to Delete Files from Your Mac that Won’t Delete

Ever found yourself stuck in a situation where you tried moving a file to the bin, only to receive the message – “The item <> can’t be moved to the Trash because it can’t be deleted.”. There can be different reasons for this error – like either the file is...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Can You Delete Yourself From the Internet? Yes - Here's How

One of the major tradeoffs for access to the digital world is privacy. Unfortunately, you can never completely delete yourself from the internet, simply because you'd have to find every photo, video, tweet, mention, comment, shopping order, to name a few, and delete them. However, there are ways to minimize your online footprint, reducing the likelihood of your data being exposed.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

How to delete cookies from your computer — and why it matters

Some of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with AOL. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It's pretty much inevitable now: You visit a website and get a notification that encourages you to...
COMPUTERS
News4Jax.com

Finding & deleting your old accounts

Think about all the online accounts you've opened over the years but no longer use. Maybe you've forgotten about them or just tried to close them but couldn't. Keeping unused personal data on the internet could put your privacy and security at risk.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Business Insider

How to close and delete your Robinhood account

You can delete your Robinhood account easily through the app. The process takes three to five business days. Before closing your account, you'll need to sell your holdings or transfer them to another brokerage. There is no cost to deactivate your account, but transferring holdings costs a one-time fee of...
ECONOMY
Android Police

Chrome's latest experiment is like a Trapper Keeper for your search history

Google keeps track of your activity across every device you own — something that would be terrifying if it weren’t so damn helpful. We’ve all dived back into our browser history to find something from days earlier, whether it’s a recipe, a nearby restaurant, or that long-read you didn’t finish reading. With two new Chrome experiments, Google wants to make it easier to pick up where you last left off.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

TikTok users baffled by ‘amazing’ hack for unlocking an iPhone with just your voice

This new trick comes from user Frank McShan (@frankmcshan), who runs a popular page for tech tips. This new trick comes from user Frank McShan (@frankmcshan), who runs a popular page for tech tips. His video, which has nearly 3 million views, shows iPhone users how to unlock their screens using Apple’s accessibility features. His video, which has nearly 3 million views, shows iPhone users how to unlock their screens using Apple’s accessibility features. To start, go to your phone’s accessibility settings, then activate voice control. From there, click on “Customize Commands” and select the option to create a new command. Then, click “Action” and select “Run Custom Gesture”. From there, you can program the gesture to select the exact spots on your screen where you’d put in your password. It’s as easy as clicking the screen in order, just like you do when you type in your password. Then, you’ll be prompted to give a voice command, like “open” or “unlock”. For many iPhone users, the trick won’t work if your Face ID or Touch ID settings are activated. Also, as Gadget Hacks points out, users with iOS 14.6 and later should be able to get in even after their iPhone has been powered down or restarted. Also, as Gadget Hacks points out, users with iOS 14.6 and later should be able to get in even after their iPhone has been powered down or restarted. TikTok users were surprised and impressed by the hack, calling it both “brilliant” and “amazing”. TikTok users were surprised and impressed by the hack, calling it both “brilliant” and “amazing”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Best password managers: Secure your accounts and never forget your login details again

The most common password in the world is “123456”.Chances are – if you’re not already using a good password manager – your own password isn’t much stronger than that. People tend to use familiar words and dates to make their passwords easier to remember: things like their pet’s name followed by the year they were born, or their favourite football team followed by a rude word, or their favourite food with a couple of the letters swapped out for digits.These types of password are relatively straightforward for a hacker to guess, whether by snooping around your social media pages or...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Washington

Here's Why You Should Delete Your Old Online Accounts — and How to Do It

When Jett Valera decided to start using a password manager for all of his online accounts, he made a startling discovery. “I suddenly realized I actually had over 200 accounts. Online accounts," he said. The accounts included everything from social media to online shopping. Keeping all that unused personal data...
INTERNET
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Wired UK

Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Joanne Hogue, a US-based PR executive, was working in the UK when she realised her Facebook account had been hacked. The first sign was an email from Facebook alerting her to a login attempt from New Jersey in the US. Seconds later, Hogue’s password was changed. Panicked, she tried to sign in to Facebook, but it was too late, she was locked out.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Anomymous returns with another huge Epik data dump

The hacktivist collective Anonymous is back yet again with even more data from the web hosting company Epik and this latest leak contains data on the Republican Party of Texas. In a press release titled “You Lost The Game”, Anonymous revealed that its Operation Epik Fail isn't over yet and...
MARKETS
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy