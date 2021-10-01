CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

The Women's March is returning on Saturday, this time in support of abortion rights

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 4 days ago

Abortion rights advocates will protest in cities across the country tomorrow. Many are feeling deeply uneasy just over a month after Texas enacted the most restrictive abortion law in the country. The Supreme Court is also about to start a new term, during which the conservative majority could significantly curb abortion access. Here's NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben.

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court Opens A Session Likely To Feature Controversial Rulings On Abortion Rights, Religious Liberties And Access To Handguns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first Monday in October is the traditional opening of the U.S. Supreme Court, and this session of the court could be one of the most controversial in years. The Supreme Court is the last word on judicial cases, which is why between 8,000 and 10,000 cases get appealed to the high court every year. But in recent years, the Supreme Court has cut back the number of cases it actually considers to about 60 to 70 cases, most of which are controversial and significant This is the first full term where six of the nine justices are appointed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Ari Shapiro
wtoc.com

Savannah Women’s March focuses on protecting abortion access, reproductive rights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Women’s rights marches took place nationwide on Saturday, including in the Hostess City. The marches are being held in response to Texas’s anti-abortion law. Men, women and families marched to protect abortion access and reproductive rights. Hundreds of people joined together for Savannah’s Women’s March. Various...
SAVANNAH, GA
Rebel Yell

Right to abortion | Hundreds of “women’s marches” organized on Saturday

(Washington) The fight for the right to abortion will be fought Saturday on the streets of the United States, where hundreds of demonstrations are planned as part of a “women’s march” aimed at countering an unprecedented conservative offensive. Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 10:53 pm. Charlotte PLANTIVE Agence France-Presse.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Protest Riot#The Supreme Court#Npr#Capitol Hill#Senate#Tiktoks
Washingtonian.com

PHOTOS: The Women’s March Brought Thousands Downtown to Rally for Abortion Rights

Thousands of people gathered downtown on Saturday, October 2 for the Women’s March, which focused on abortion rights this year, two days before the Supreme Court reconvened for a very consequential term. Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages captured the event. Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter. Our most popular...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy