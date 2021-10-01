The Women's March is returning on Saturday, this time in support of abortion rights
Abortion rights advocates will protest in cities across the country tomorrow. Many are feeling deeply uneasy just over a month after Texas enacted the most restrictive abortion law in the country. The Supreme Court is also about to start a new term, during which the conservative majority could significantly curb abortion access. Here's NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben.www.wyomingpublicmedia.org
