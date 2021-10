Lowther (1-2) got the win in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Texas, allowing three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Facing the scuffling Rangers, Lowther parlayed five solid innings into his first Major-League win. While he required 94 pitches to navigate the five frames, an impressive seven strikeouts and minimal traffic on the bases highlighted the best outing of the 25-year-old rookie's short career. He's currently scheduled to take the hill Wednesday against Boston in what might be his last appearance of the season.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO