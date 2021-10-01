'Dexter: New Blood' Posters Reveal Michael C. Hall's Serial Killer Up to His Old Ways

As we inch ever closer to the arrival of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime, isn’t it nice to have a few more previews here and there? We certainly like to think so. The latest poster (see full version below) comes courtesy of the fine folks at Showtime, and it features the return of something REALLY familiar to the franchise. Think in terms of Dexter Morgan holding a trash bag! We know that this is what the character used in the past to dispose of dead bodies, though previously he’d use his boat to dump them off in the water. Unfortunately for him, there is no major ocean in the fictional community of Iron Lake, New York.

