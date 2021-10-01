'Dexter: New Blood' Posters Reveal Michael C. Hall's Serial Killer Up to His Old Ways
To celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the original premiere of Dexter, Showtime has revealed new posters for the upcoming revival series Dexter: New Blood, which sees Michael C. Hall returning to reprise his role as the titular serial killer — and demonstrates that Dexter Morgan is definitely up to his old ways again. Dexter: New Blood will premiere November 7 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime and will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.collider.com
