CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Dexter: New Blood' Posters Reveal Michael C. Hall's Serial Killer Up to His Old Ways

By Carly Lane
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the original premiere of Dexter, Showtime has revealed new posters for the upcoming revival series Dexter: New Blood, which sees Michael C. Hall returning to reprise his role as the titular serial killer — and demonstrates that Dexter Morgan is definitely up to his old ways again. Dexter: New Blood will premiere November 7 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime and will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

The Black Phone Poster Reveals Ethan Hawke as Masked Killer 'The Grabber'

Blumhouse Productions has just released the image that will be behind your eyelids as you fall asleep tonight. When you set your peepers on the new The Black Phone poster, you just know things are not going to work out for some people. You will sleep with the night light for a few nights. And we won't be able to see Ethan Hawke again without thinking of him as the terrifying and twisted Grabber. I've heard tell of his 'no villains rule,' but clearly he's thrown that out the window.
MOVIES
goldderby.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Everything to know about Season 9

A decade after Dexter Morgan sailed off into the storm, he’s back and ready for some new blood. Showtime officially greenlit a “Dexter” revival in October 2020, with the premiere date now set for November 7, 2021. Michael C. Hall is back, of course, as the adorably geeky Bay Harbor Butcher, aka the Miami, FL blood splatter analyst/serial killer who focuses his bloodlust on murdering other serial killers. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips is also back as an executive producer of the new episodes. Here’s everything to know about “Dexter: New Blood” so far, including the cast photos for Season 9.
MIAMI, FL
Collider

Original 'Dexter' Podcast Coming Back for 'New Blood' Premiere

Along with the arrival of Dexter: New Blood this fall, it looks like fans of the Showtime series will also see the return of the drama’s official companion podcast. Showtime announced that Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds will premiere in advance of the upcoming thriller series, prepping fans for the return of their favorite anti-hero, hosted by the writer and executive producer of the series himself.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Showtime Announces the Return of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD WRAP UP WITH SCOTT REYNOLDS Podcast Ahead of the Series Return

Showtime has announced the return of its Dexter post-show podcast ahead of the limited series Dexter: New Blood return that is headed our way. The podcast, now titled Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up With Scott Reynolds, will “flesh out the episodes and dissecting characters and will feature interviews with guest stars who bring the show to life. Fans can expect to hear from Hall, as well as Jennifer Carpenter, John Lithgow, executive producer Clyde Phillips, and many more.”
DEXTER, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Person
Julia Jones
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Jamie Chung
Person
Michael C Hall
Person
John Goldwyn
ComicBook

Dexter Star Reveals Four Episodes to Watch Before New Blood Revival

We're just two months out from the return of Dexter on Showtime in the new revival series Dexter: New Blood and with it a new chapter and perhaps a proper ending. Fans of the drama series have long been vocal about their dissatisfaction with how the series ended eight years ago and now they're being given the chance for a proper re-do. Ahead of the all-new episodes that will debut in November, series star Michael C. Hall has revealed four episodes of the original run you should re-visit ahead of the show's return. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly Hall said: "If you're starting to watch Dexter I recommend you start with the first episode and then watch them in order." Short of that, Hall recommends these four episodes:
TV SERIES
/Film

Dexter: New Blood: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) This fall, "Dexter" is making a comeback on Showtime with a limited series revival that will hopefully make up for the disappointing series finale from back in 2013. Michael C. Hall is back as the titular serial killer, who was last seen living his life as a lumberback with a terrible beard in Oregon, having left behind his bloodthirsty life in Miami. So where do we find Dexter now and when can you seem him tempted by the knife again? We've got everything you need to know about "Dexter: New Blood" below.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'The Sandman' Character Posters Reveal the Endless Siblings

Netflix has finally given us our first look into the dreamscape of The Sandman. As part of their TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streamer released three new character posters for the series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s famous comic book series of the same name, showing off the trio of siblings around whom the show’s fantastical tale revolves: Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Desire (Mason Alexander Park).
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood teaser: The fire still burns…

We’re a little over a month away from the Dexter: New Blood premiere, and the folks at Showtime are still working to keep you psyched! There is such a wide array of stuff to be unveiled in this new chapter of the story, but for the time being, the network is focusing in more on thematic stuff than new footage.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#New Blood#Iron Lake#Lovecraft Country#Phillips Hall#Showtime Com#Sho Com
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Who from the past could turn up?

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood to premiere on Showtime come Sunday, November 7, there is a lot to think about. Take, for example, the tone of the show after so many years away, or how similar this Dexter Morgan will be from the one we knew before. Besides...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Showtime Unveils ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Key Art To Celebrate Series’ 15th Anniversary

Dexter’s Michael C. Hall looks chilling in the key art for Showtime’s upcoming revival Dexter: New Blood. To celebrate the original series 15th anniversary on Friday, Showtime dropped two pieces of key art for Dexter’s next chapter, which is set to debut on November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Dexter, which aired for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006-13, centered on the mild-mannered Dexter Morgan (Hall). By day, Dexter worked as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami police. By night, he was a serial killer—one who happened to target other murderers. Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane...
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

Fresh “Dexter: New Blood” Poster Brings the Winter Chills

Michael C. Hall stars in Showtime‘s upcoming revival of “Dexter,” a continuation of the original series that will essentially allow Showtime to make up for the show’s original finale. Titled “Dexter: New Blood,” the new season premieres Sunday, November 7. Check out some fresh poster art below, which comes with...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Posters Arrive on ‘Dexter’ Anniversary

Showtime’s celebrating the 15th anniversary of Dexter with the unveiling of two brand new posters for the upcoming sequel, Dexter: New Blood. The new posters feature Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall looking ready to continue his serial killer ways as Dexter Morgan. The event series reunites Hall with showrunner Clyde...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Fan Theory Predicts Unexpected Adversary Will Return

Dexter: New Blood is just a few weeks away, and fans are eager to learn what's next for Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan. The upcoming Showtime show is billed as a standalone property instead of Dexter Season 9, but it will share continuity with the original show (just like Showtime revival of Twin Peaks). That rule means anyone from the initial Dexter run could appear, including villains. While a couple of returns have already been revealed, Reddit users theorized that another antagonist might pop in. This theory proposes that bounty hunter Jacob Elway (Sean Patrick Flanery) could be back to track down Dexter.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood teaser photo: Footprints in the snow

We are now just a matter of five weeks away from the premiere of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime; isn’t it easy to be excited? This is redemption for a show that had a very polarizing series finale, and we really hope that Clyde Phillips and the team are able to make it happen.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood poster: The garbage bag is back

As we inch ever closer to the arrival of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime, isn’t it nice to have a few more previews here and there? We certainly like to think so. The latest poster (see full version below) comes courtesy of the fine folks at Showtime, and it features the return of something REALLY familiar to the franchise. Think in terms of Dexter Morgan holding a trash bag! We know that this is what the character used in the past to dispose of dead bodies, though previously he’d use his boat to dump them off in the water. Unfortunately for him, there is no major ocean in the fictional community of Iron Lake, New York.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Michael Rooker horror Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

With Halloween quickly approaching, I thought it would be fun to look at some horror films from our favorite Walking Dead actors. Way before Michael Rooker played Merle Dixon on The Walking Dead, he starred in a psychological horror film Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, filmed in1986 but wasn’t released until 1989.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Peacemaker' Clip Reveals John Cena's New Sidekick Eagly the Eagle Pet

It’s a big day for HBO Max; in addition to unveiling the first teaser for the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, a new clip from the third season of Succession and a special look at the Sex and the City revival, the streamer has debuted a clip from the upcoming Peacemaker series. The bounty arrives courtesy of the HBO Max Europe launch event.
PETS
ComicBook

Netflix's Big Mouth Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date In New Teaser Poster

Netflix's popular adult animated series Big Mouth is returning for the fifth season and now fans have a season premiere date to put on their calendars. Netflix shared the latest look at Big Mouth Season 5 with the release of a brand new poster for the series as well as revealed the series' November 5th season premiere date as part of its TUDUM global fan event. In addition to the poster, which features Maury the Hormone Monster with tattooed knuckles reading "Love" and "Hate", the series co-creator announced the premiere date during the event's live stream.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

First Poster Revealed For Mel Gibson’s New Action Thriller

Thanks to his well-publicized personal troubles, Mel Gibson will likely never reclaim his spot at the top of the Hollywood A-list that he held onto for three decades. But he’s finding a new lease on life by putting his signature grizzled charisma to effective use in a string of mid-budget action thrillers.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy