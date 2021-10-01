CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NC COVID-19 October 1 update: nearly 5,000 new cases; test positivity dips below 8%

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Daily cases in the state are up ever so slightly from yesterday’s report with 4,963 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Today is the fifth consecutive day that cases have been below 5,000.

Overall, the state has reported 1,400,217 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 7.9%.

Today is the second straight day that the positivity rate has been below 8% – which has not happened since July.

2,882 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 61 people since yesterday. Today is the seventh consecutive day with a drop in hospitalizations, bringing the total number of people hospitalized to the lowest level in nearly two months.

28% of those are in the ICU, while 21% are currently on a ventilator. The percent of people ICU patients has continued to increase in recent days.

In addition, the state is reporting that 1.5% of those hospitalized are children.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 16,605 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 161 deaths reported since yesterday.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,186,824 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 69% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 64% of adults are fully vaccinated. 53% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics :

  • Gates 989 –17 deaths
  • Bertie 2,364 – 49 deaths
  • Camden 1,032 – 8 deaths
  • Chowan 2,190 – 40 deaths
  • Currituck 2,520– 24 deaths
  • Dare 3,568 – 12 deaths
  • Hertford 2,672 – 69 deaths
  • Pasquotank 4,677 – 95 deaths
  • Perquimans 1.496– 11 deaths

