How to Watch 'The Problem with Jon Stewart': Where to Stream the Former 'Daily Show' Host's New TV Show

By Gregory Lawrence
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn uncertain times, it's nice to see a familiar face — albeit one who guided us through another series of uncertain times. After years away from producing regular, topical television content, Jon Stewart is back in familiar territory, but with a twist. His run hosting The Daily Show was iconic, influential, and defining for all who lived during the George W. Bush era. Now, with a new set of folks running our government, and an unfortunately familiar set of social issues, Stewart will be giving us The Problem with Jon Stewart, a title that promises a sobering look at our nation's greatest problems while also offering that self-deprecating streak we love Stewart for.

'The Problem With Jon Stewart' trailer released

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): American comedian and TV host Jon Stewart is set to be back on screens as he has now released the first look trailer of his upcoming Apple show 'The Problem With Jon Stewart'. After more than six years off the air, Stewart will officially be...
Michael Che
John Oliver
Jon Stewart
Oprah Winfrey
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Jon Stewart’s TV Return, ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘SNL’

TV is going to party like it’s 2005 this week with a new series from former Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart and a fresh incarnation of the original CSI, featuring a mix of old and new characters. Saturday Night Live and Grey’s Anatomy (which, incidentally, premiered in 2005) also start their seasons, and On My Block ends on Netflix. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Aside...
vitalthrills.com

Apple TV+ Reveals The Tragedy of Macbeth and The Problem with Jon Stewart

Apple TV+ has revealed first looks at its upcoming feature film The Tragedy of Macbeth and current affair series The Problem with Jon Stewart today. The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Academy Award winner Joel Coen, will be released in theaters by A24 on December 25 and then will be available on Apple TV+ January 14.
ETOnline.com

Jon Stewart Dives Into Current Events Once More in 'The Problem With Jon Stewart': Watch

It's been six years since Jon Stewart tackled the news of the day on The Daily Show, but the 58-year-old TV veteran is now returning to face new (and old) issues. In The Problem With Jon Stewart, the longtime TV host is back, this time on Apple TV+, to discuss current affairs such as the struggle for comprehensive veteran care and better ways to support the American working class.
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels Pays Tribute To Weekend Update’s Norm Macdonald As NBC Show Picks Up 81st Emmy Win

Saturday Night Live picked up its fifth straight win in the Variety Sketch Series category. The long-running NBC comedy series beat HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels paid tribute to former Weekend Update star Norm Macdonald during his acceptance speech. It takes SNL’s Emmy total to 81 wins. Macdonald anchored Weekend Update for three and a half seasons and was on the show for five seasons between 1993 and 1998. “Weekend Update has been part of SNL for 46 seasons and here I’d like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald,” said Michaels. Michaels...
ravallirepublic.com

Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Six years after he quit his satirical "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart is returning to television with a new venture looking at current affairs in depth. Francesca Lynagh reports.
Apple TV+ Reveals Trailer For New Current Affairs Series ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ (VIDEO)

Jon Stewart is returning to our screens with a brand new current affairs show, and Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at the highly-anticipated series. The Problem With Jon Stewart will debut globally on the streamer on Thursday, September 30, alongside the series’ official companion podcast. As seen in the trailer (watch below), the show will tackle ongoing national conversations that have domestic and global impact. Topics include the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to environmental issues to better ways to support the American working class.
IndieWire

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Review: An Uneven Start That’s Unsure Where It Wants to Go

The opening titles to Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ series start with a squiggly old tube TV set. Title after potential title appears on the warped screen, before being torn away like the discarded top sheet of a notepad. “The Weekly Show” becomes “The Monthly Show,” “The Annual Show,” and “The Money Grab Show.” When the 4:3 television expands into today’s typical widescreen format, “America” scrolls across in big, block letters like the title card in “Rocky” — before tacking on an apostrophe and turning into “America’s Next Top Stewart.” “A Fine Mess,” “Shit Show,” and even “I Want to Believe...
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Foundation’: Where It’s Streaming, When and How Many Episodes

At long last, author Isaac Asimov’s iconic sci-fi book series is coming to the screen with the premiere of “Foundation.” The large-scale science-fiction show draws from Asimov’s book series, which was first published as a series of short stories in the 1940s before being collected in the 1951 novel “Foundation,” which eventually grew to add multiple sequels and prequels.
Ars Technica

Jon Stewart’s new Apple TV+ series: Old man yells at cloud—but it hits the spot

In Jon Stewart's first-ever conversation with an Apple TV+ studio audience, he offers a curious send-off—in fact, it argues against the point of his new multi-million dollar hosting deal. "You're probably just going to look at aggregated clips of" this first episode of The Problem With Jon Stewart, he says, instead of subscribing to Apple TV+. It's a bit meandering, followed by a joke about pirating episodes of Ted Lasso.
Marconews.com

Review: Jon Stewart makes a strong, familiar return to TV with 'The Problem' on Apple TV+

Jon Stewart is back. And he has a "Problem" for you. The Emmy-winning host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" left his regular television gig in 2015, and has been cropping up in the public eye occasionally since then. But now he's back, at least on a biweekly basis, on Apple TV+ with "The Problem with Jon Stewart" (streaming every other Thursday, ★★★ out of four), a series that devotes entire episodes to a single issue, or, as the title suggests, "Problem."
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Brandi Carlile

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto ("True Detective") for the tense thriller "The Guilty," which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Friday, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols -- that came from the 2018 Danish film that they're remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
imore.com

Jon Stewart dunks on Apple TV+ the day before his show debuts on it

Jon Stewart took to Twitter to dunk on Apple TV+ a day before his new series premieres on the streaming service. "The Problem with Jon Stewart" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Jon Stewart's first motion as the new host of an Apple TV+ series? Make...
