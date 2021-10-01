How to Watch 'The Problem with Jon Stewart': Where to Stream the Former 'Daily Show' Host's New TV Show
In uncertain times, it's nice to see a familiar face — albeit one who guided us through another series of uncertain times. After years away from producing regular, topical television content, Jon Stewart is back in familiar territory, but with a twist. His run hosting The Daily Show was iconic, influential, and defining for all who lived during the George W. Bush era. Now, with a new set of folks running our government, and an unfortunately familiar set of social issues, Stewart will be giving us The Problem with Jon Stewart, a title that promises a sobering look at our nation's greatest problems while also offering that self-deprecating streak we love Stewart for.collider.com
Comments / 0