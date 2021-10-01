CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Pollution charges: Louisiana Firestone plant to pay $4M

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A major manufacturer of synthetic rubber, Firestone Polymers LLC, has agreed to pay $4 million in fines and an environmental project and make numerous improvements to settle a long list of state and federal air pollution complaints at its plant in southwest Louisiana.

The plant in Sulphur was "Louisiana's highest emitter of three types of hazardous air pollutants," violating the Clean Air Act, David Gray, regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a news release Thursday.

The plant illegally emitted thousands of tons of pollutants including nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds and more than a dozen other substances and chemicals, according to the 127-page federal complaint against the plant near Lake Charles.

Findings of a yearslong federal investigation were made public Thursday in the complaint and the proposed settlement, which is now subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

The company also was recently accused of polluting nearby waterways. Firestone and eight other companies agreed in April to pay $5.5 million in Superfund cleanup costs for the Calcasieu Estuary, covering more than 19 square miles (49 square kilometers) that include bayous, lakes and a stretch of the Calcasieu River.

Neither consent decree admits any violations or liability.

The new agreement calls for Firestone to pay $3.35 million in fines — nearly $2.1 million to the U.S. government and more than $1.25 million to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The company also will pay the department $654,125 to improve and replace air monitoring equipment at sites around southwest Louisiana or to buy field monitoring equipment for the department's southwest region as a “beneficial environmental project.”

“Firestone is dedicated to creating a safe working environment for our employees and working toward a sustainable society for the communities we serve,” said a statement sent Friday by Steve Kinkade, a spokesman at Firestone's parent company, Bridgestone Americas Inc., of Nashville, Tennessee.

Although the documents were filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lake Charles, the agreement notes that some improvements were made as far back as 2019. That was after Firestone was notified of violations but before the agreement was reached, the news release said.

One piece of equipment to reduce emissions was operating in March 2019, Kinkade said.

The company also reduced concentrations of a solvent and increased inspections and tests of heat exchangers during negotiations, the Justice Department said.

Since 2017, “Firestone Polymers has reduced facility-wide volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions by approximately 98% and hazardous air pollutants by approximately 97%,” Kinkade said.

The Justice Department said Firestone must still meet emissions limits and operating and maintenance requirements, install equipment controls, limit hazardous air pollutants from facility dryers, inspect heat exchangers, install controls and monitors on covered flares, and install flaring instrumentation and monitoring systems.

“Businesses such as Firestone Polymers have a sacred obligation to protect Louisiana’s environment and to use our natural resources wisely,” Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Thursday. “This settlement sends a clear message that those who don’t honor this obligation will be held accountable.”

The earlier consent decree did not say how the nine companies — including two Bridgestone companies related to Firestone Polymers — are to divide the $5.5 million Superfund payment. The federal complaint said the government spent more than $13 million to clean up the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

The Latest: Manufacturer recalling some at-home test kits

COVID-19 test kit maker Ellume is recalling some at-home tests after learning that they were reporting a higher-than-expected rate of false positive results indicating someone has the virus when they do not. The Australian company has said the tests were shipped to U.S. retailers and other distributors from April through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Evidence suggests ship anchor snagged, dragged oil pipeline

LONG BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — Evidence emerged Tuesday that a ship’s anchor snagged and dragged an underwater pipeline that ruptured and spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off Southern California, an accident the Coast Guard acknowledged it did not investigate for nearly 10 hours after the first call came in about a possible leak.
LONG BEACH, CA
WDBO

California pipeline may have been hooked by ship's anchor

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — The pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons of oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, possibly by a ship’s anchor, officials said Tuesday. The segment of the pipe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Opponents of Texas ban on most abortions expand challenges

CHICAGO — (AP) — Opponents of a new Texas ban on most abortions filed a lawsuit in Illinois on Tuesday after weeks of being thwarted by courts elsewhere in their efforts to block the nation's most restrictive abortion law. The latest legal challenge came as the Biden administration waited for...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sulphur, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Tennessee State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
WDBO

Southern Baptist panel to open legal records for abuse probe

A top committee of the Southern Baptist Convention agreed Tuesday to open up legally protected records to investigators who will look into how it handled, or mishandled, cases of sexual abuse within the nation's largest Protestant denomination over the past two decades. The third vote on the matter in less...
RELIGION
WDBO

Workers at all of Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants go on strike

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Work at all of the Kellogg Company's U.S. cereal plants came to a halt Tuesday as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike, but it wasn't immediately clear how much the supply of Frosted Flakes or any of the company's other iconic brands would be disrupted.
OMAHA, NE
WDBO

Arizona can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

The Biden administration on Tuesday ordered Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop using the state’s federal pandemic funding on a pair of new education grants that can only be directed to schools without mask mandates. In a letter to Ducey, the Treasury Department said the grant programs are "not a...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Missouri man executed for killing 3 workers in '94 robbery

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — (AP) — A Missouri man was put to death Tuesday for killing three workers while robbing a convenience store nearly three decades ago, an execution performed over objections from racial justice activists, lawmakers and even the pope. Ernest Johnson died from an injection of pentobarbital at...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Louisiana#Louisiana Firestone#Ap#Firestone Polymers Llc
WDBO

Trial begins to assess damages in 2017 Texas church massacre

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — A trial to assess damages owed to families of the victims of the Sutherland Springs church massacre began with vivid witness accounts of the shooting. John Porter Holcombe testified for several hours Monday about the horrors of Devin Patrick Kelley's Nov. 5, 2017, attack on the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Former chief of staff to Maryland governor indicted

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's former chief of staff has been indicted on charges that he defrauded a state agency he led by inducing it to pay him nearly $280,000 in mostly severance pay before he moved to his post in the governor's office, the Maryland U.S. attorney announced Tuesday.
MARYLAND STATE
WDBO

A wedding with flare: 2 men fined over Coast Guard search

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — Two Rhode Island men authorities say touched off a needless and expensive ocean search-and-rescue effort when they fired maritime distress flares to celebrate a friend's wedding have agreed to pay $5,000 each to settle the case, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Coast Guard and the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
WDBO

DEA agent killed in Arizona Amtrak shooting was noted leader

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal agent who was shot and killed by an Amtrak train passenger concealing large amounts of marijuana in Arizona was a revered leader whose career spanned almost two decades, the agency said Tuesday. Michael Garbo, who also went by Mike, was a group supervisor with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Tesla ordered to pay former employee nearly $137 million for racist treatment

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court on Monday ordered Tesla to pay a former employee who alleged racial abuse at a plant in Fremont, California, nearly $137 million in damages. Owen Diaz, who is Black, worked at the plant between 2015 and 2016 as a contracted elevator operator and alleged that “daily racial epithets,” including the “N-word,” were part of the persistent harassment. He also alleged that employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the facility, The Guardian reported.
FREMONT, CA
WDBO

AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment

LONDON — (AP) — AstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease. The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

State's role as trust fund destination is well planned

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota, a small state recognized for a massive stone sculpture of four U.S. presidents, has quietly built a reputation as a haven for the rich to store trust funds — all with the blessing of the state Legislature. A report released by the International...
POLITICS
WDBO

Force expert: Rittenhouse decisions to shoot were reasonable

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — An Illinois man who shot three people during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin last year was justified because the men confronted him and two of them tried to wrestle his gun away, a use-of-force expert called by the defense testified at a pretrial hearing Tuesday.
KENOSHA, WI
WDBO

Recall alert: Volvo recalls nearly 260,000 older vehicles in US amid explosion risk

Volvo Car AB is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the United States because the front driver’s air bag can explode, sending shrapnel into the cabin. In documents filed Monday, the Swedish carmaker told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has determined that moisture and high temperatures create the potential for propellant tablets in its vehicles’ air bag inflators to decay, leading dust particles to form and causing the inflator to rupture, Bloomberg reported.
CARS
WDBO

State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a reversal of Trump administration policy, the State Department on Tuesday disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in the U.S. stockpile. It said this will aid global efforts to control the spread of such weapons. The number of U.S. weapons, including those in active status...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Judge refuses to toss weapons charge against Rittenhouse

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A judge refused to dismiss a weapons charge Tuesday against an Illinois man accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz...
MADISON, WI
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy