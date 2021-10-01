CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ashley Moody Launches Portal to Help Local Governments With Opioid Settlement Funds

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXOcp_0cERQfhH00

This week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced she is launching a new, interactive online portal for city and county governments seeking inclusion in the historic opioid settlement agreements.

Florida’s portion of the $26 billion agreement is more than $1.6 billion. Moody launched the Florida Opioid Settlement Portal on Wednesday.

The portal will serve as a resource for counties, municipalities and the public about the settlements and local participation in the agreements.

“I’m proud of the role Florida played negotiating these historic, multibillion-dollar agreements,” Moody said. “Funds from these agreements will be used to abate the deadly opioid crisis claiming 21 lives a day in our state. This new portal will help inform the public and local governments about these agreements and how monies will be utilized. In order for a successful resolution and for Florida to maximize abatement dollars to help victims, we encourage local governments to participate.”

In accordance with the terms of the settlement agreements, local governments have until Jan. 2, 2022, to join. The deal’s ratification is contingent on a critical mass of states and local governments participating.

Florida negotiated an allocation agreement with counsel for its litigating local subdivisions, so that subdivisions will know how much money they will receive from any settlement. So far, 158 Florida subdivisions representing more than 90 percent of Florida’s population have agreed to participate in the agreements. Those subdivisions now will have to vote to join the settlement.

By terms of the settlement agreement, cities less than 10,000 people in population that are not litigating against the settling defendants do not count in the sign-on calculations. Florida is allowing those cities to participate and receive funds if they sign a participation agreement and release its claims. If a city with less than 10,000 people that is not litigating against the settling defendants does not sign-on, those amounts will roll-up to the county where the city is located.

If no action is taken, a Florida subdivision will not receive settlement funds and it will reduce the amounts of abatement funds for Florida.

In August, Moody and participating states announced the agreements. As a result, three settling opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, collectively, will pay up to $21 billion over 17 and a half years, and Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years. The agreements follow years of aggressive litigation efforts led by Moody and other state attorneys general. Florida’s allotted portion of the agreements is $1.6 billion—bringing the total amount of funds secured through action by Moody to nearly $2 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
philadelphiaweekly.com

Need should drive opioid settlement

The urgency of solving the opioid crisis is apparent. Americans are wasting away because of this scourge. Funds to remediate this blight are available by a settlement between pharmaceutical companies and state, as well as, local governments. But some are delaying settlement. The pharmaceutical companies that have profited from the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Gets $1 Billion From Nationwide Opioid Settlement

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the opioid epidemic is a problem that’s only gotten worse due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the last year alone, we lost 5,172 Pennsylvanians,” said Shapiro. He made a stop at Greenbriar Treatment Center’s Washington County outpatient facility Tuesday to discuss how treatment providers could use funding recently announced from a $26 billion nationwide opioid settlement. Greenbriar’s CEO Mary Banaszak said the facility has been overwhelmed with drug overdoses. “It took a bad turn a couple years ago, and the turn hasn’t gotten a whole lot better,” said Banaszak. Banaszak said Greenbriar is a 76-bed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KYTV

KY3 EXCLUSIVE: Mo. Attorney General discusses advances on $500 million opioid settlement, plus steps still needed to secure funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Under a sweeping opioid settlement, Missouri could get as much as $500 million to help victims of the ongoing opioid epidemic. The settlement involves four major drug-making companies, including the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson. Efforts regarding the settlement were announced back in July. Lawyers for state and local governments across the country have joined arms demanding a deal from the pharmaceutical industry.
MISSOURI STATE
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation announces settlement in opioid case

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced today a settlement of its ongoing opioid diversion claims case against McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, and Cardinal Health. The settlement terms have yet to be announced, but include a total payment of slightly over $75 million to be paid over six and a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
haysfreepress.com

Kyle approves $52k opioid settlement

Kyle will soon join other cities across Texas that are receiving money from a $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement. During the city council meeting on Sept. 21, Kyle City Council unanimously approved to settle for the city’s allocated $51,835. Opioid manufacturer Johnson and Johnson, along with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal...
KYLE, TX
fortworthreport.org

How much Texas gets from multistate, $26 billion opioid settlement hinges on how many local governments sign on

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texans seeking help for substance use can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357. They can also access services available in their region through the Texas Health and Human Services website.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Secures Funds After HVAC Scheme Shut Down

Last week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced she has secured almost half a million dollars following the shutdown of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning scheme run by 10 companies that targeted Floridians. The judgment secures $490,000—with the majority going back to victims of the deceptive and unfair trade...
ECONOMY
KFVS12

Mo. AG hosts opioid settlement roundtable in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a stop in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning, September 27 to host a roundtable discussion on the recent opioid settlement. The meeting was held at the Gibson Center at 11 a.m. Several Heartland behavioral health, recovery, law enforcement and...
MISSOURI STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Wants to Block American Airlines, JetBlue Agreements

On Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody took legal action to block a series of agreements between American Airlines and JetBlue through which the two airlines will consolidate their operations in Boston and New York City. Florida joined an antitrust complaint alleging that this combination, which the airlines call the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPI News

Cherokee Nation reaches $75M settlement with three major opioid distributors

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Cherokee Nation announced a settlement Tuesday with three of the nation's largest distributors of opioids. In a statement, the Cherokee Nation said the settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson includes a payment of $75 million to be paid over six and a half years, marking the "largest settlement in Cherokee Nation history."
ECONOMY
Keene Sentinel

Cheshire County to join state in national opioid settlement

Cheshire County plans to join New Hampshire in a $21 billion national opioid settlement with three major drug companies after the state announced its own intention to join Tuesday night and invited dozens of municipalities to follow suit. Keene is mulling the matter over, according to the city attorney. “This...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
Tulsa World

Opinion: Historic legal settlement with opioid distributors is major step to curbing epidemic

For two decades, the opioid epidemic has plagued the Cherokee Nation. In recent years, hundreds of millions of prescription opioids were sold at the wholesale or retail level within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The epidemic affects even our youngest citizens with many Cherokee babies being born addicted to opioids and, all too often, needing placement in our foster system. Cherokee families were torn apart before they even had a chance to be whole, putting the very future of the Cherokee Nation at risk.
LAW
Washington Missourian

County weighing multiple opioid settlement options

Franklin County is still fighting its own lawsuit against opioid makers, distributors and prescribers, but discussions also are being held about joining a settlement effort led by state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. While the other 20 counties the law firm of Carey Danis & Lowe are representing are still having...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
WBUR

Mass. panel signs off on a plan for some of the opioid settlement money

As money comes in from legal settlements stemming from the opioid crisis, a Massachusetts advisory council has made some decisions about how to spend some of the funds. The Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council has approved how to use almost $10 million currently in a special state trust fund. The plan would address four initial categories: expanding what's known as "harm reduction," which provides safe supplies and resources to active drugs users; increasing access to methadone; providing more supportive housing programs; and boosting community outreach and engagement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy