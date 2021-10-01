CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Clips Take a Look at the Problems With War

By Margarida Bastos
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Stewart's return to television, The Problem with Jon Stewart, debuted on Apple+ this week, which marks Stewart’s first satirical current affairs show since he stepped down from his position on The Daily Show in 2015. The debut episode, "The Problem with War" tackled an issue Stewart has long advocated for: the lack of healthcare treatment provided to veterans and 9/11 first responders. In fact, Stewart revealed in the episode that The Problem With was inspired by an episode of The Daily Show in which 9/11 responders confessed their disappointment with Congress and the healthcare system that failed to cover their lingering medical needs. Now, Apple TV+ has revealed three new clips from the show's debut episode.

Apple TV+ Reveals The Tragedy of Macbeth and The Problem with Jon Stewart

Apple TV+ has revealed first looks at its upcoming feature film The Tragedy of Macbeth and current affair series The Problem with Jon Stewart today. The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Academy Award winner Joel Coen, will be released in theaters by A24 on December 25 and then will be available on Apple TV+ January 14.
James Dixon
Jon Stewart
What’s New to Streaming, Including ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ and the untitled Joan Rivers limited series

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 30, with new episodes premiering every other week. The series also airs a companion podcast every week. Episode topics will range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to supporting the working class. Problem is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.
Jon Stewart Dives Into Current Events Once More in 'The Problem With Jon Stewart': Watch

It's been six years since Jon Stewart tackled the news of the day on The Daily Show, but the 58-year-old TV veteran is now returning to face new (and old) issues. In The Problem With Jon Stewart, the longtime TV host is back, this time on Apple TV+, to discuss current affairs such as the struggle for comprehensive veteran care and better ways to support the American working class.
How to Watch ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The wait is finally over. The highly anticipated late-night current affairs streaming television series, hosted by the extremely talented Jon Stewart, is here to address the hard-hitting issues that affect everyone. There will be an hour-long episode, focused on a single issue, released every other week. The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres Thursday, September 30. You can watch it on Apple TV+.
‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: Former ‘Daily Show’ host returns to a crowded TV field he helped create

By the time Jon Stewart left his position behind the desk of “The Daily Show,” in 2015, the onetime host of “Short Attention Span Theater” had transformed not only his own career, but the role of late-night comedy shows. In his 16 years hosting “The Daily Show,” Stewart became an essential voice when it came to delivering news and analysis, especially for young viewers who weren’t likely to tune in to the broadcast network nightly news reports that their parents watched.
New this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto ("True Detective") for the tense thriller "The Guilty," which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Friday, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they're remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
The Problem with Jon Stewart to Diana the Musical: the seven best shows to stream this week

Perhaps inevitably, satirist Jon Stewart couldn’t stay away from the dumpster fire that is American public life for long. This new weekly show – which is going to be accompanied by a regular podcast – will tackle one major issue per episode. Stewart will once again be recording his show in front of a live studio audience in New York with a style that mixes sharp wit with a degree of earnest liberal despair. A short teaser, which addressed the pressing problem of Dicks in Space (don’t pretend you don’t know exactly who he’s talking about), suggested a smattering of sketches too, mixing social commentary with an edge of surrealism.
Second Teaser Trailer for THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART Digs Into What We Will See This Season

A second teaser trailer has been released for the show that will welcome Jon Stewart back to TV titled The Problem With Jon Stewart. While the first teaser just poked fun at Stewart looking a little older than the last time he was on TV, this one really dives in to show us what Stewart has been up to, interviewing Americans struggling with various modern-day problems and talking about current events.
‘The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!’; ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’; ‘La Brea’; : TV This Week

“The Simpsons”: The animated series inspired by Portland native Matt Groening’s creations returns for an awe-inspiring Season 33. (8 p.m. Sunday, Fox) “BMF”: The latest series for producer 50 Cent (“Power”) is inspired by the true story of two brothers in Detroit, Demetrious “Big Meech” Flenory (who is played by his son, Demetrious “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who built a powerful crime family. The cast also includes Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”), Wood Harris, Snoop Dogg, with Eminem slated to play a guest role as “White Boy Rick,” who became an FBI drug informant. (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz)
The Problem With Jon Stewart: Grade the Daily Show Vet's Apple TV+ Debut

Apple TV+ on Thursday revealed The Problem With Jon Stewart, a new current affairs series that shares very little DNA with The Daily Show — you know, aside from the host. Rather than focus on the headlines of the day, the aptly titled program focuses on a single problem in each episode, with the premiere dedicated to war — or, more specifically, how the United States government fails its veterans upon their return from war. After a couple of jokes about how much he’s aged since he departed The Daily Show — “Very few people would be happy looking like...
No Problem With His Bank Account! Find Out Jon Stewart's Net Worth (Including What He Made on The Daily Show)

The beloved comedian and longtime host of The Daily Show returns with a new satirical news series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, that debuted Sept. 30 on Apple TV. According to Stewart, his latest set-up is similar to the best parts of The Daily Show, but goes more in-depth than the Comedy Central series was able to during his 16-year tenure there, which ended in 2015 when he passed the baton to Trevor Noah.
The Problem With Jon Stewart has the potential to be great because it's so unfunny and unpolished

One of the criticisms of Jon Stewart's Daily Show tenure is that it emphasized civility. "A generation or more of Comedy Central viewers came to consciousness about current events by watching Stewart lethally and expertly skewering political actors," says Lili Loofbourow. "He did this so successfully, with such precise and well-chosen juxtapositions, that he sometimes in retrospect—at least according to his critics—overshot the mark, transmogrifying the outrageous into the merely grotesque or absurd. Back in 2012, Steve Almond argued in the Baffler that Stewart modeled a form of political engagement that neutered political anger by creating a communal space where the bad guys were so self-evidently ridiculous that there was no real need for civic activism; complacent chuckles would suffice. He took particular issue with Stewart’s habit of emphasizing civility as a fundamental value and the facile centrism with which he insisted—and still insists—that 'both sides have their way of shutting down debate.'.... I wasn’t convinced by this at the time—I liked Stewart and was pretty pro-civility myself—but I think subsequent events have proved Almond right. Stewart was an artist, but his medium demanded round edges. He could channel his outrage hilariously and powerfully in his monologues, which were never less than crisp and perfectly timed, and pivot with ease to the interview. The effect was smooth, digestible. Even when the guest was an adversary, there was bouncy good humor to the whole enterprise; after a little sparring, Stewart would wrap up with a 'Bill O’Reilly, everyone!' that genially defanged any preceding confrontation. Each half-hour was rigorously structured: The commentary had an arc; the interview had a shape. However distressing the news imparted therein might have been, a Daily Show episode felt like a fully digested thought. You could let it go. This is not true of The Problem With Jon Stewart. The two episodes made available to reviewers are fascinatingly unpolished. Stewart’s monologue in the first episode, 'War,' gets few laughs for good reason: It’s not punchy or precise, and it lacks that Stewart rhythm we’ve all come to expect. A behind-the-scenes discussion between the writers of how the show will be structured feels necessary, if only to orient the audience, but turns out not to really hold for the second episode, 'Freedom.' Whereas a typical correspondent’s interview in The Daily Show was skillfully edited to make politicians look like absolute idiots—in a way that could feel mildly comforting, if only because the segments were so definitive and irrefutable—the interviews in The Problem With Jon Stewart are sort of upsetting and shapeless." Loofbourow adds: "The Problem With Jon Stewart isn’t very funny. As one of my colleagues put it, reflecting on how Stewart’s descendants are doing his schtick better than he is, 'It’s like the master became the student.' But Stewart might be attempting something messier and more serious than his former work. He’s trying to grow up. Stewart used to insist he was just a comedian whenever he was holding others—like Tucker Carlson in that famous Crossfire interview—to higher standards. For better and worse, he’s not using that excuse anymore."
