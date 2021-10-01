James M. Rudd, 74, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James M. Rudd, age 74, of Potsdam, NY passed away at his residence on September 30th while surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 9th at 11 am at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton, NY with Rev. James Galasinski celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley or to the Unitarian Universalist Church. Proof of vaccination and masks are required to attend the service.