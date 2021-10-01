CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Koeman under pressure as Barcelona visits Atlético

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Ronald Koeman could be facing his last game in charge of Barcelona when it faces a challenging trip to defending champion Atlético Madrid. The Dutch coach is under extreme pressure after Barcelona strung together embarrassing losses in the Champions League, and Spain's sports press is humming with rumors that he could be fired regardless of the result. Koeman will not be in the dugout while he serves the second of a two-game suspension for protesting. The match will be the first for forward Antoine Griezmann since leaving the cash-strapped Barcelona on loan to return to Atlético. Radamel Falcao aims to keep up his superb start with Rayo Vallecano by scoring in a fourth consecutive game at Osasuna. Cádiz welcomes Valencia after its coach publicly criticized some players who went out partying at a club without his permission following a loss. Mallorca hosts Levante with both sides missing several injured players, including Mallorca forward Take Kubo.

