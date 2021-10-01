Hallelujah, 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 Images Have Arrived

Hulu has released these first look stills from “The Great” Season 2 which premieres Friday, November 19th. Please see below for the first look images. Synopsis: In season two of “The Great,” Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO