Hallelujah, 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 Images Have Arrived

By Vinnie Mancuso
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank the lord, at long last we have signs of life from The Righteous Gemstones, the HBO comedy that ended its first season all the way back in October of 2019. Today HBO released a bunch of first-look images from season 2, which not only catches up with the entire Gemstone family, but also new additions to the series Eric André and Jason Schwartzman.

collider.com

