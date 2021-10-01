CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Thorn On Mountain Stage

By Dave Lavender
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Stage has long been a magnet for those who view the world from their own refreshingly tilted axis, like Mississippi native Paul Thorn, who took the less traveled route to a career in music. Thorn, after stints as a professional boxer and furniture maker, became a songwriter in the 1990s. Over the last couple of decades, he has visited Mountain Stage many times, and in June 2021, he made his ninth appearance, performing at the Culture Center in Charleston, W.Va.

Mississippi State
Kathy Mattea
Paul Thorn
Elvis
Matt Ross
Music
