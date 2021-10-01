CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

American citizens betrayed by Congress

Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a rich country; we can afford to take care of the world’s neglected children for the next 18 years. Congress and the Fed Reserve (Fed) have duped us into believing this. Though its intent sounds noble, the reasoning is not sound. We are not a rich nation. We are $28 trillion in debt; 4½ times that of China. Google, the “debt clock..” for evidence.

Washington Post

What’s happening in Congress right now will have a big impact on the economy and American families

What’s happening right now in Congress has major implications for the fate of the U.S. economy — and many Americans’ pocketbooks. There are four big things happening at once, which is what makes this so complicated and consequential. First of all, Congress needs to approve a budget so the federal government can keep operating after Sept. 30. Otherwise, there will be a government shutdown Friday. The second issue is the “debt ceiling.” If that isn’t lifted by Oct. 18, the government will run out of money and will not be able to pay all of its bills, a scary situation for bondholders, Social Security recipients, military members and more. Republican are refusing to help lift the debt ceiling.
Las Vegas Herald

Immigrants in U.S. capital protest in bid to become American citizens

Thousands of U.S. immigrants rally to demand Congress create a pathway to citizenship. Make the Road New York was among the many groups at the rally. Representatives from the labor union 32-BJ SEIU also rallied on Tuesday. BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thousands of U.S. immigrants and their allies rallied Tuesday in...
WCAX

Massive spending package will reshape American life, if it survives Congress

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden’s big policy promises may be collapsing under their own political weight in Congress. Several moderate Democrats contend leadership’s $3.5-trillion dollar spending plan, tackling issues ranging from child care to climate change, is simply too expensive. Meanwhile, progressives are threatening to hold a bipartisan, $1-trillion infrastructure package hostage until the budget gets the green light.
Villanovan

Biden Betrays Immigrants He Promised to Protect

In the wake of a previous administration heavily criticized for its treatment of immigrants, President Joe Biden ran on a platform to fundamentally uplift the current immigration system and expedite the process for immigrants to become legal U.S. citizens. Per his campaign’s website, he promised to modernize our immigration system, welcome immigrants in our communities and reassert America’s commitment to asylum-seekers and refugees. “It’s wrong,” asserts an official campaign statement on Trump-era policy, “and it stops when Joe Biden is elected president.”
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
