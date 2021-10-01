CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambria County, PA

Over 11k stolen from Cambria County nursing home resident, former employee arrested

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080PL5_0cEROqwm00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a nursing home faces 282 felony counts of theft, theft by deception and 94 counts of identity theft after police say she stole over 11k from a resident.

Police arrived at the Hudson Helping Hands personal care home on March 9 about a theft report. Police found that a total of $11,434.96 was stolen from a resident’s Social Security benefits via debit card according to the complaint.

Fla. Woman charged after stealing $1,200 from senior in Blair County apartment complex, police report

After police spoke to an employee of an internet provider they discovered that 34-year old Jennifer Lamer of Northern Cambria made purchases on Dec. 5 last year for $94.95, another purchase on Jan. 2 for $89.85 and a third purchase on Feb. 9 for $90 with the debit card. They also discovered that the card was completely removed from the account on March 9.

When police brought Lamer in for an interview she admitted to stealing the card from the resident.

Lamer is housed at Cambria County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing for Oct. 12. She has a bail set at $50,000.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTAJ

Cambria County man accused of assaulting woman, teen

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ebensburg man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and a teenager after a night out drinking. Zachary McVicker, 25, faces simple assault and harassment charges after Windber police were told an alleged assault happened Friday on the 600 block of Main Street in Windber, according to court documents. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man allegedly stabs wife, blames it on their dog

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is accused of stabbing his wife and lying to police about what happed, giving two different stories after evidence debunked his first story. Johnstown police noted they arrived at Oakhurst Homes for a report of a stabbing victim Friday, according to charges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Northern Cambria, PA
City
Home, PA
County
Blair County, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Woman found dead in Sunday night apartment fire in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews and the Cambria County Coroner were called to a fire at a 13-story apartment complex in Johnstown Sunday evening. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. at Connor Towers on Vine Street in the city to find a fire at a 5th-floor apartment.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

State police find missing Forest County man

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-State police say they found a missing man who was originally reported missing last night in Forest County. Steven Bryan, 57, of Seneca was originally reported missing last night at 11:36 p.m. and his last known location was in a wooded area off of Route 62 in Tionesta Township, according to state […]
FOREST COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Prison#Social Security#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Woman charged in slayings of 2 says she’s being framed

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman charged last week in the slayings of her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his New Jersey Shore home says she is being “framed.” Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was arrested Oct. 4 in Landenberg, in southeastern Pennsylvania just north of the Maryland state line. Prosecutors in Ocean County, New […]
WEST CHESTER, PA
WTAJ

State police investigating hit and run in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ)– A hit and run that happened yesterday at 10:51 a.m. in Jefferson County is under investigation by state police. A dark grey SUV missed a curve and then drifted into the other lane of traffic on Heathville Street in Summerville Borough according to state police. The driver continued to knock down […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
WTAJ

Appeals court throws out life term in 2004 newborn’s death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has thrown out the life-without-parole sentence imposed on a western Pennsylvania woman in the murder of her newborn baby 17 years ago. The Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled that now-44-year-old Jessica Rizor’s attorney erred in not advising her to take a plea deal that would have allowed her to […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating softball field vandalism in St. Marys

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of St. Marys Police Department is requesting the publics’ help after a softball field was vandalized. The field located off Robin Road in St. Marys was reportedly damaged sometime between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. Police say an unknown individual(s) ran dirt bikes through the infield causing tire tracks on the surface.
SAINT MARYS, PA
WTAJ

Tractor-trailer closes part of River Road in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — River Road in Clearfield is closed Monday afternoon due to a stuck tractor-trailer, according to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company said the truck attempted to turn around before hitting the train bridge, but got stuck after leaving the road. The entire roadway will be closed until […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Former Tyrone Police Sergeant resigns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Tyrone council had a unanimous vote at Monday’s meeting to approve the resignation of former police sergeant Jason Hollis. Hollis has been on paid leave from the position for nearly a year. However, the reasoning behind his resignation is unclear at this time. Now, the police department will begin the process […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Ferguson Twp conducting mobility study for Pine Grove Mills

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township is conducting a transportation study with PennDOT to identify improvements that can be made in the Pine Grove Mills area. The study aims to focus on walking, biking, driving and public transportation, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022. Ferguson Township and PennDOT are inviting the public to attend a virtual presentation to learn more about the study on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.
PINE GROVE MILLS, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

1K+
Followers
462
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy