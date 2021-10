AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has identified two suspects arrested in the shooting of four people, one of whom died, early Saturday at a hotel. APD officers were called about 1:55 a.m. Saturday to the Hyatt House near Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street for a report of a shooting, according to APD. An 18-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he died, and three other victims were expected to survive.

