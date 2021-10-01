CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Chairman Surprisingly Resounds Support For Bitcoin Futures ETFs

By Olivia Brooke
zycrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite fears of market manipulation, SEC chairman Gary Gensler has recently acknowledged the many Bitcoin ETF filings. In his remark for the Financial Times’ “Future of Asset Management North America Conference,” saying that he looks forward to “staffs review of such filings.” He also acknowledged that a sizable amount of open-end mutual funds invested in bitcoin futures traded as recorded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and that he is more concerned about protecting investors’ rights in the long term.

The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
zycrypto.com

SEC Chairman Warns $2 Trillion Crypto Market Isn’t Going To End Well If It Stays Outside The Regulatory Space

The cryptocurrency market is getting heated. September saw a lot of bearish events and has in return sparked a lot of debates on when proper regulation will hit the market. Amidst the ongoing conversation, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently touched on the issue at the Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills in an interview with the former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara.
dailyforex.com

SEC Delays Cryptocurrency ETFs Applications, Bitcoin Soars

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently granted extensions on the applications of four Bitcoin ETFs, changing their deadlines from November to December. The Bitcoin exchange-traded funds Valkyrie, WisdomTree, Global X and Kryptoin proposals have been granted an extension until December 8, December 11, November 21 and December 24, respectively. Some of them had been granted extensions previously.
zycrypto.com

XRP Reaches A Critical Level As Exchange-Inflow Activities By Whales Surge

XRP has been attracting a lot of interest from both retail and institutional investors of late with the asset appreciating by over 900% since April. Despite a damaging legal battle with the SEC, the asset has managed to maintain a top-ten position, recording a 96% increase in market capitalization from July lows at $24.29 billion to its current $49 billion.
cryptoslate.com

SEC extends decision on four potential Bitcoin ETFs to end of 2021

Again, US’s top Financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on four Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) applications until at least November citing the need for additional time to decide on whether to accept the proposals or not. This was contained in a recently released order notice by the commission.
crowdfundinsider.com

Will We See a Bitcoin ETF This Year? Maybe…

Recently, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler voiced his opinion that a Bitcoin ETF may provide sufficient investor protection for a fund to move forward with the regulatory process. More specifically, Gensler appeared to support Bitcoin Futures ETFs – and not spot-priced funds. Gensler has long stated there is insufficient regulatory oversight...
