SEC Chairman Surprisingly Resounds Support For Bitcoin Futures ETFs
Despite fears of market manipulation, SEC chairman Gary Gensler has recently acknowledged the many Bitcoin ETF filings. In his remark for the Financial Times’ “Future of Asset Management North America Conference,” saying that he looks forward to “staffs review of such filings.” He also acknowledged that a sizable amount of open-end mutual funds invested in bitcoin futures traded as recorded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and that he is more concerned about protecting investors’ rights in the long term.zycrypto.com
