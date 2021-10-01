CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get your vaccination for the common good

Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health programs have so successfully eradicated childhood diseases that most of us have no recollection of the devastation they once caused. The rationale for these laws is not only to protect the child entering school but also all of the other children in the school. One might recall the frightening spread of measles a few years ago at “the happiest place on earth” – Disneyland. The spread was able to happen because so many children were not vaccinated for this disease.

Marjorie Morningstar
4d ago

I want to utilize excellent treatments available in lieu of Vaccine that factually has caused some deaths. Especially young men! Why does everyone pass go and jump on vaccine mandates ???? It’s a mystery.

