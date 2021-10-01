Norman man shot while inside home, police believe incident connected to string of shootings into homes

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Norman Police Department officials say the recent shooting of a local resident at his home is connected to a string of shootings into homes.

Nineteen-year-old Jalen Allen was shot just before 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, while he was inside his residence in the 900 block of Deonne Circle, according to Norman police.

The Police Department received several reports of shots fired. Officers arrived and found Allen with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Officers learned that Allen was inside his home when multiple shots were fired into the residence.

Police identified multiple suspects but have not made arrests.

“Investigators believe these shootings are connected to a string of recent shootings into residences and vehicles across Norman,” Police Department officials said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (405) 217-7789. Information can be provided anonymously through Norman Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 366-STOP (7867).

“Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward,” officials said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.