Most fitness enthusiasts out there train differently based on the sport(s) or activity(s) that they do the most. Someone looking to break weightlifting records is going to spend the majority of their time pumping heavy weights while someone hoping to complete their first marathon is going to be running in their free time. However, I’m a firm believer that a person can benefit from incorporating multiple training principles into their routine. This includes some of the training principles common to boxing, a sport that combines speed, strength and big time stamina. As a favor to the community, local boxer and boxing trainer Lorenzo Cardona Jr. wrote up five boxing training principles that he uses to achieve real results with his clients.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO