New business opens, sells wide variety of furniture

BERLIN – Town of Berlin welcomed a new business, Bungalow on the Ave., Thursday with a ribbon cutting. “Welcome we’re glad you’re here,” said Mark Kaczynski, Mayor of Berlin. “We all were worried about what would happen to this place but it’s great to see it filled up with some great stuff. Years ago now, we lost Kensington Furniture Store and Town and Country so we had some stores like this and we’re glad we got one back and we’re so happy.”