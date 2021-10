A five-run seventh was more than the Atlanta Braves could overcome in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday. The last time the Braves saw Madison Bumgarner he held them without a hit over seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader back on April 25. Bumgarner retired the first five hitters he faced Thursday before Travis d’Arnaud singled in the second. He escaped that jam but wasn’t as fortunate in the third as Atlanta’s offense kicked into gear.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO