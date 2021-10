September 28, 2021 - In response to as much as a third of some county department’s employees missing work due to Covid, Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has asked the county commission to offer incentives of $750 to employees who are vaccinated. The estimated $4 million cost of the program would be funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Neighboring Hillsborough and Pasco Counties have already implemented similar plans, and Burton said it is the best way to increase vaccination numbers without a mandate. The county commission will vote on the measure at an upcoming meeting, and if it is approved, county employees would receive the bonus by the end of the year.

