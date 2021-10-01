CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Women's March is returning on Saturday, this time in support of abortion rights

By Danielle Kurtzleben
NPR
 4 days ago

The Women's March group is organizing protests across the United States in support of abortion rights: a response to the recent restrictive law passed in Texas. Abortion rights advocates will protest in cities across the country tomorrow. Many are feeling deeply uneasy just over a month after Texas enacted the most restrictive abortion law in the country. The Supreme Court is also about to start a new term, during which the conservative majority could significantly curb abortion access. Here's NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben.

