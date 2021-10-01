CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, among 6 Titans out vs NY Jets

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are among six Titans who won’t play Sunday against the New York Jets. The Titans declared both of the Pro Bowl receivers out along with outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who didn’t play despite being dressed last week against the Colts. Also out are three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and rookie cornerback Caleb Farley. Coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week the Titans would have a lengthy injury list. Running back Jeremy McNichols became the 14th on the injury report Friday when limited at practice by a hamstring issue.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kentucky New Era

Julio Jones 1-On-1 | Titans All-Access

Mike Keith sits down with Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to discuss the Week 3 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Julio Jones, Ryan Tannehill's Fantasy Outlook After A.J. Brown's Injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of his team's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown, a third-year NFL veteran, has eight receptions for 95 receiving yards and one touchdown in three games. The...
NFL
Sporting News

A.J. Brown injury update: Titans WR out vs. Colts after tweaking hamstring

The Titans began the third drive of their Week 3 game against the Colts without one of their best offensive weapons: A.J. Brown. He was standing on the sideline without a helmet as the Titans took the field. Brown was originally deemed questionable to return to the game because of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Titans WR A.J. Brown suffers hamstring strain vs. Colts

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Titans are without starting wide receiver A.J. Brown, who left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter due to a hamstring strain. The team said his return was questionable, but Brown watched Tennessee's third offensive possession and did not have his helmet with...
NFL
WKRN

Diving into the mystery of Titans star Julio Jones 4th quarter absence

While the Titans put away the Colts Sunday two of their biggest offensive stars watched from the sidelines. Wide receiver AJ Brown left the game in the 1st quarter with a hamstring strain while Julio Jones left the game in the 4th quarter and had everyone wondering why?. After the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
Person
Brett Kern
Person
A.j. Brown
chatsports.com

Julio Jones, A.J. Brown Sidelined at Thursday’s Practice

Https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1443651905838850060. The Titans could be without their top two wide receivers Sunday vs. the Jets. Brown suffered a hamstring injury last week, and his absence is not surprising. He was expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury, so it would be shocking if he plays vs. the Jets. Jones’...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown injures hamstring vs. Indianapolis Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown tweaked his hamstring in the first quarter and didn't return, playing only eight snaps before coming out. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine took most of the snaps in...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Latest news on Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Diontae Johnson, more affecting Week 4 WR rankings

Https://fpvpilot.co.uk/advert/live-tv-lazio-vs-lokomotiv-moscow-live-stream-free-online-tv-channel-coverage-watch-europa-league-2021/. Apparently, injuries come in bunches this season for wide receivers on the same team, as the Titans, Steelers, and Giants each have a pair of WRs dealing with ailments ahead of Week 4. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown leave a huge hole in the Titans’ offense if they can’t go; Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are important pass-catchers in the Steelers passing game; and Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton’s statuses will determine if Kadarius Toney will be a factor for the first time in his career for the Giants. That said, it’s shaping up to be a headache-filled week for fantasy owners trying to figure out who to start at WR.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Ny Jets#Colts#American Football#Ap
chatsports.com

Why the Titans defense offers NY Jets offense a great chance to break out

It does not excuse the level of epic awfulness that they have achieved, but the New York Jets have faced a very difficult schedule of opposing defenses through three games. The Panthers, Patriots, and Broncos rank first, eighth, and fifth, respectively, in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). Defensive DVOA...
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

Titans over-complicated the Julio Jones situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The whole Julio Jones thing was weird, right?. Sunday his final play was Ryan Tannehill’s 28-yard run with 4:13 left in the third quarter. He was downfield blocking and took an odd hop as he finished but TV and coach’s tape didn’t really reveal anything about the play.
NFL
AL.com

Titans coach explains Julio Jones’ fourth-quarter absence

The Tennessee Titans entered the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC South game against the Indianapolis Colts with a one-point lead and without seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on the field. Was the Alabama alumnus hurt? Was the former Foley High School star in coach Mike Vrabel’s doghouse?. “Trying...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Titans’ Julio Jones, A.J. Brown injuries could have massive fantasy football impact for Week 4

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with injuries to their top two wide receivers ahead of Week 4, and that could be a major problem for the Titans and for fantasy football players. Julio Jones is currently getting treatment on a leg injury and is up in the air for the matchup against the New York Jets, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, while A.J. Brown could miss a week or two with a hamstring injury.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy