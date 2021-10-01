CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China wants to go carbon neutral, but has no way to forcibly end its reliance on coal

Can you force a power grid operator to ditch coal-fired power in favor of renewable energy? That's what Chinese courts are deciding in two landmark environmental law cases. Officials from all over the world, including the U.S. and China, will meet next month in Scotland at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP26. China will be a key player at the meeting. It wants to go carbon neutral in four decades, but it needs to stop using coal, which would hurt its economic growth. Whether the government can force companies into this trade-off is being decided in two landmark environmental cases in China. NPR's Emily Feng reports.

