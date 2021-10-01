China wants to go carbon neutral, but has no way to forcibly end its reliance on coal

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Ambassador Katherine Tai, who serves as the U.S. Trade Representative, about the Biden administration's trade policy with regards to China. America has been on the wrong path when it comes to its trade policy with China. That was the message from the top U.S. trade official, Katherine Tai, in a speech yesterday. President Biden and his administration are trying to distance themselves from the Trump trade war with China, but the administration is keeping the tariffs in place. I talked to Ambassador Tai about what the administration plans to do differently. She said, for starters, they'll reopen a dialogue with China.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 15 HOURS AGO