Good Works: Dish Network aligns CSR goals with business mission
Corporate social responsibility poses as an opportunity for companies to invest in their local communities. From unique philanthropy opportunities to days of service, CSR empowers businesses to give back in ways that align with their mission. DISH (Nasdaq: DISH), a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, has developed a strong CSR program, and continues to invest in communities across the state. The Civic 50 Colorado honors the 50 most civic-minded companies across the state.www.bizjournals.com
