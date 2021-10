Michael Myers is set to return to the big screen in a major way this October with the release of Halloween Kills on October 15th, but for fans of the franchise hoping to look back at the series' origins, the original 1978 Halloween, as well as sequels Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers will also be screening in select theaters. While the upcoming Halloween Kills doesn't incorporate the events of Return or Revenge, many audiences consider them to be highlights of the series, thanks to the introduction of actor Danielle Harris as Jamie Lloyd. You can head to the official CineLife Entertainment website for more details on upcoming screenings.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO