Washington State

Brandi Carlile Refines Her Strengths on Seventies Rock-Inspired ‘In These Silent Days’

By Jon Freeman
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Neil Krug*
Neil Krug*

It’s been a charmed few years for Brandi Carlile since she released 2018’s By the Way, I Forgive You. The Washington State singer-songwriter co-founded the groundbreaking country collective the Highwomen, covered Joni Mitchell’s Blue at a triumphant concert event, produced Grammy-winning work for Tanya Tucker, and wrote a memoir. Carlile herself gave a standout Grammy performance of “The Joke” in 2019, wowing both those in the know and Carlile neophytes with the pulverizing power of her voice.

Carlile’s new album In These Silent Days opens with the song “Right on Time,” a ballad about apology and understanding that begins with solemn piano chords before swelling in dramatic fashion. “It wasn’t right,” she cries, her voice reaching a spine-tingling crescendo as the music halts, “but it was right on time.” She’s not messing with a good thing so much as offering subtle refinements of the strengths — particularly as a vocalist — that led to her breakout.

Mitchell’s influence looms large on the new album along with clear nods to Elton John and others in the Seventies FM rock/pop pantheon. Working once again with By the Way producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, Carlile blends her intimate style of storytelling with the jangle of Mitchell’s “California” on “You and Me on the Rock”; John’s woozy swagger on her indictment of evangelism, “Sinners, Saints and Fools”; and a hybrid of Led Zeppelin and Bad Company on the thundering “Broken Horses,” featuring sublime harmonies and instrumental work from creative partners Tim and Phil Hanseroth.

Where By the Way, I Forgive You wrestled with the idea of forgiveness for her transgressors, In These Silent Days often finds Carlile in a position of needing to seek it. “Mama Werewolf” depicts her as restless creature who’s “up all night when the world should sleep,” asking her child to be the “silver bullet” that pulls her back in. The eerie “When You’re Wrong” has her worrying over the growing distance to someone who “may be here today, but tomorrow you’re a ghost” as it careens to an intense finish of guitar squall and Carlile’s distorted wail.

The new songs don’t always reach bone the way Carlile’s best work can. “Letter to the Past” feels adrift in midtempo metaphors about being a “stone wall in a world full of rubber bands.” And “Stay Gentle” is a nice enough lesson, but she previously covered similar territory in “The Mother” and “The Joke.”

Where Carlile excels is when she leads with empathy and self-awareness. On the stripped-down album closer “Throwing Good After Bad,” Carlile addresses someone who might be “addicted to the rush, the chase, the new” and at risk of forfeiting everything. “Now the party’s over and you’re dancing alone,” she warns. “You’ve been spinnin’ round for hours, the band have all gone home.”

It could just as easily be a message to any hard-working performer with a family at home as it could be Carlile’s urgent reminder to herself to leave the rockstar bullshit out on the road. Either way, it’s the kind of vulnerable, complicated statement that has made her such a relatable artist.

Q985

Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves Booked for October ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episodes

Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves are both headed to New York City this fall. The two artists will be the musical guests for two of Saturday Night Live's October episodes. Musgraves will perform first, during SNL's Oct. 2 Season 47 premiere episode, which will be hosted by actor Owen Wilson. Carlile, then, will perform on Oct. 23, during an episode hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.
CELEBRITIES
thewoodyshow.com

Watch Brandi Carlile Join Pearl Jam Onstage To Sing 'Better Man'

Pearl Jam closed out Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival with a 19-song setlist that spanned their extensive discography. They also surprised fans by bringing out Brandi Carlile (who performed earlier that day and had PJ's Mike McCready and Matt Cameron join her to cover Soundgarden's "Searching With My Good Eye Closed") to help sing "Better Man." Before welcoming her onstage, Vedder told a story about all the powerful women who graced the festival's stages throughout the weekend. Watch the full performance, including Vedder's banter, above.
THEATER & DANCE
kentreporter.com

Maple Valley’s Brandi Carlile to perform on Saturday Night Live

Maple Valley’s Brandi Carlile will perform on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Oct. 23 when the host is Jason Sudeikis. Carlile, 40, who released her first album in 2005 at age 23, grew up in Ravensdale and now calls Maple Valley home. She is on tour and will release her latest album “In These Silent Days’ on Oct. 1.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
The Independent

Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson win top Americana awards

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile added another trophy to her shelf as she won artist of the year at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards show, while country singer Sturgill Simpson took home the album of the year award.The annual awards show returned in-person on Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee, after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. “To be artist of the year after a year like we have all had as a community, there's a weight to it and I know it's profound," said Carlile. “Because it was hard to be an...
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Brandi Carlile Releases ‘Right On Time (In Symphony)’ Single

Brandi Carlile shared a live recording of her current single “Right On Time,” taken from a recent performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre while accompanied by the Colorado Symphony. The song will appear on Carlile’s forthcoming studio album, In These Silent Days, set for release on October 1. Carlile was joined...
MUSIC
wmot.org

Brandi Carlile Is Americana Artist Of The Year For The Second Time

The Ryman Auditorium was especially heavy with the spirits of the departed Wednesday night, as the Americana Music Association returned from a year silenced by a fatal pandemic to unveil its 2021 Honors and Awards. But there were oceans of joy all night, through striking performances and lifetime honors, capped off when songwriter and change agent Brandi Carlile was named Artist of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
soundslikenashville.com

Brandi Carlile, John Prine and More Win at 20th Annual Americana Honors

The 20th Annual Americana Honors and Awards ceremony was held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday (September 22), with artists like Brandi Carlile, the late John Prine and more taking home the night’s top prizes. If you couldn't make it to the awards show tonight, stream the replay on Facebook:...
NASHVILLE, TN
KING-5

Melissa McCarthy on Seattle beer, Brandi Carlile and 'The Starling'

SEATTLE — When Melissa McCarthy signed on to shoot "The Starling", neither she nor anyone else on the production could have guessed it would be released at a time of widespread loss. Shot pre-pandemic, the film follows married couple Lilly and Jack as they navigate the loss of their baby.
SEATTLE, WA
No Depression

Brandi Carlile’s Uncomfortable Truths Feel a Little Too Comfortable on ‘In These Silent Days’

Brandi Carlile’s new album, In These Silent Days, is uncomfortable. Don’t worry — she sets us up for it from the jump with “Right on Time,” a sparse ballad about recovering from a fight with her wife of nine years, Catherine Shepherd. From the outside, the past few years have seemed nothing short of sublime for Carlile: on-stage collaborations with nearly everyone at the 2019 Newport Folk Fest, the rip-roaring success of The Highwomen, multiple Grammy nominations for her own work and for her turn at producing on Tanya Tucker’s triumphant album, the publication of her blockbuster memoir Broken Horses, winning the Americana Music Association’s award for Artist of the Year last week. But In These Silent Days grapples with the rockier aspects of Carlile’s life.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

SNL Announces Next Month’s Musical Guests: Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, & Brandi Carlile

Saturday Night Live is returning for its 47th season in a couple weeks and the show has just announced its first round of musical guests and guest hosts. Gracing the season premiere on October 2 will be Kacey Musgraves, fresh off the release of her new album star-crossed, opposite host Owen Wilson. She’ll be followed by Halsey on October 9, who just released their Nine Inch Nails collab album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Kim Kardashian West will be the host of that one. (Still retaining that last name, I see…)
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Brandi Carlile holds nothing back on unflinching new album 'In These Silent Days'

A lot of things have changed for Brandi Carlile in the last three years. The strength of 2018’s “By the Way, I Forgive You” (and that Grammys high note heard round the country) opened new doors for the hometown girl who used to pack ’em in at a little Seattle pub. The stages grew bigger, the spotlights brighter. The dreams a little wilder and closer within reach.
MUSIC
Entertainment Weekly

Brandi Carlile is a portrait of grace and acceptance on In These Silent Days

Some time during the past few years, Brandi Carlile graduated from an artist who emulated her heroes to one who worked with them as a peer. She gave an album's worth of songs to Tanya Tucker for While I'm Livin, which would earn Tucker her first Grammys (yes, plural) half a century into her career. As a child, Carlile was obsessed with Elton John; as an adult, she was receiving saucy texts from him at unexpected hours.
MUSIC
jambands

Pearl Jam Welcome Danny Clinch, Brandi Carlile and More at Ohana Festival

After a successful outing at Sea.Hear.Now., Pearl Jam carried their momentum over to SoCal’s Ohana Festival on Sept. 26, playing a 19-song set that included guests like Danny Clinch, Brandi Carlile and more. Pearl Jam opened the show with the live debut of their track “Retrograde,” and later debuted another...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Brandi Carlile

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto ("True Detective") for the tense thriller "The Guilty," which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Friday, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols -- that came from the 2018 Danish film that they're remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Brandi Carlile: I Want to Be Soundgarden's New Singer

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, whose excellent new album In These Silent Days is out now, keeps herself more than occupied with her own touring and recording career. But on next week’s episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, she reveals one side gig she’d definitely take on: Carlile “would make the time” to tour as Soundgarden’s singer, she says. “I am such a Chris Cornell fan,” she says of Soundgarden’s frontman, who died in 2017. “I loved him so much. I was so devastated when he left us.”
MUSIC
NPR

Brandi Carlile: The World Cafe Interview

Warmth. That's the word that keeps popping up when I try to decide how to describe Brandi Carlile. Warmth is what she treats you with in conversation, always ready with a laugh, a thoughtful answer or a curious question. You can see how her warmth draws people to her, in her personal life (she lives on a big compound full of family and friends) and her professional life (see her countless side projects). And, of course, the warmth of Carlile's voice and songwriting, which is on full display on her new album, In These Silent Days. In this conversation, we'll be talking about that new album and her recent memoir, Broken Horses. So... get cozy.
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

Brandi Carlile Brings the Drama and Dynamics to a Brilliantly Sung 'In These Silent Days': Album Review

If you require any proof that Brandi Carlile is as gifted a singer as we’ve got right now in pop, folk or rock ‘n’ roll, one listen to her seventh album, “In These Silent Days,” should suffice. Or maybe make it two or three, since a first hearing will probably find you focusing on the material itself, her first fresh batch since 2018’s breakthrough “By the Way, I Forgive You.” It may really be the voice she’s found as a lyricist that in some ways first stands out, with a sense of compassion and healing you’re hard-pressed to find in much other popular music nowadays, grounded by cutting insights and self-lacerating confessions that make the music sound shook, as much as woke. Soon enough, anyway, you’ll be paying more attention to the actual voice, as Carlile effortlessly glides between octaves while, somehow, still sounding completely conversational — the everyday diva we didn’t know we needed until she showed up at the door.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

From Migos to Brandi Carlile — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Migos to Brandi Carlile: The seventy-third LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Icarus Moth, hip-hop from Migos, R&B from Toian and Chloe, rock from Sleater-Kinney and the Lumineers, and so much more. Find us on...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Brandi Carlile Is Up to Tour With the Surviving Members of Soundgarden

In August, Brandi Carlile played a headlining set at The Gorge Amphitheatre, around 150 miles east of Seattle. For Carlile, this was a big moment — she grew up in Washington State, and the show had the sense of a homecoming. The event also found her joned by a number of guests, including the three surviving members of Soundgarden.
MUSIC
