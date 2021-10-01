CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Angelina Jolie Just Introduced the Next Great Red Carpet Label

By Janelle Okwodu
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to fashion, Angelina Jolie plays favorites. The actor-director’s well-edited wardrobe consists of tried and true labels like Ryan Roche, Gabriela Hearst, and The Row. Still, last night at Variety's Power Of Women event in Beverly Hills, she added a new designer to her repertoire. On hand to honor poet Amanda Gorman, Jolie arrived in a caramel brown silk gown by the label Harithand, created by Iraqi-Lebanese designer Harith Hashim. With its monochromatic color scheme, long-sleeves, and tiered design, the look adhered to Jolie’s minimalist tastes while adding a new and romantic verve.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Angelina Jolie reveals incredible news about her future

Angelina Jolie is as famous for her philanthropism as she is for her movie career and she's about to embark on another charitable endeavour. The Eternals actress has revealed she's moving back to Cambodia to continue raising awareness for bee conservation and women's education. Angelina is an ambassador of French...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriela Hearst
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Amanda Gorman
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara, 16, Is Stylish In A Red Dress On Grocery Store Run With Mom

Angelia Jolie pushed her own grocery cart in organic food store Erewhon, where she stocked up on several bags of items. Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, looked so stylish on a recent grocery trip run. The teenager rocked a long red, cotton dress and sneakers while shopping at pricey organic food store Erewhon in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 18. Zahara accessorized with beaded bracelets and a ring, as well as a protective face mask due to COVID-19, in a photo snapped by the stores’ refrigerators.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ok Magazine

Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez's Jaw-Dropping White Georges Hobeika Couture Gown From The Venice Film Festival? Get Her Loved Look For Less!

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines last week when they arrived on the red carpet of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Meg Ryan Wears Floral Gown and Platform Heels on Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala Red Carpet

Meg Ryan made a rare red carpet appearance for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on Saturday. At the star-studded event, the When Harry Met Sally star, 59, wore a floor-length, black-and-pink floral gown by Ulyana Sergeenko. She paired the curve-hugging dress with black, open-toed platform heels and simple jewelry and wore her blonde locks in loose waves.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Carpet#Design#Harithand#Iraqi#Lebanese#Sunset Dream
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

All Eyes Were Glued to Kate Hudson's Ginormous New Engagement Ring at the Met Gala

Kate Hudson has been frosted — but this time, we're not talking about the Isadora Diamond. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Monday afternoon and wound up debuting her engagement ring hours later on the Met Gala red carpet. Talk about a grand reveal! Although Kate's sparkler was mostly concealed under the feathered sleeves of her blush-pink Michael Kors robe, the 42-year-old star quickly flashed it for the cameras at one point, and we're a bit surprised it didn't blind the photographers.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Amal Clooney Wore a Gorgeous Cutout Dress With George for His ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

George and Amal Clooney made a rare red carpet appearance together last night in Los Angeles for his The Tender Bar premiere, and Amal brought out a chic silver print cutout dress for the occasion. She complemented George, who wore an all-black suit. The couple posed side-by-side on the red carpet, opting not to show any dramatic PDA in front of the cameras. It marks their first big red carpet appearance together since May 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy