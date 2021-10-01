Angelina Jolie Just Introduced the Next Great Red Carpet Label
When it comes to fashion, Angelina Jolie plays favorites. The actor-director’s well-edited wardrobe consists of tried and true labels like Ryan Roche, Gabriela Hearst, and The Row. Still, last night at Variety's Power Of Women event in Beverly Hills, she added a new designer to her repertoire. On hand to honor poet Amanda Gorman, Jolie arrived in a caramel brown silk gown by the label Harithand, created by Iraqi-Lebanese designer Harith Hashim. With its monochromatic color scheme, long-sleeves, and tiered design, the look adhered to Jolie’s minimalist tastes while adding a new and romantic verve.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0