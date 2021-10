Saddleback College is proud to celebrate Hispanic American Heritage Month, a nationally-recognized event to recognize and celebrate LatinX champions and their impact on society and culture. We are proud to be a federally-recognized Hispanic Serving Institution. Approximately 30 percent of our students and employees are Latinx. Our Latinx students and colleagues add to the diversity that makes our community and our campus richer, stronger, and more welcoming for all. Inclusivity is one of our eight values because creating a welcoming environment where all feel capable, nurtured, and respected is a priority on our campus. This month's celebration of our treasured LatinX students and employees is just one way we demonstrate that value.

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO