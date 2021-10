The Los Angeles Rams made it look easy in their 34-24 win over the defending champions on Sunday, but Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and DeSean Jackson did most of the heavy lifting with running back Darrell Henderson inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So how did Sony Michel, the running back acquired from New England Patriots before the season, do in his debut start for the Rams?

