74 year old Susan Marciano saved her golden retriever from an alligator attack. A horrifying experience Susan says she will never forget. When the Gator grabbed the pet at a park. The woman heroically saved her dog. The 74 year old woman took Nalu off her leash so she could play in the water, during a walk at a Boca Raton park. The woman had been playing fetch with her dog when she saw a dark shape in the lake water were Nalu was waiting. She realized the shadow lurking was a six foot alligator! Susan said “at that moment, my heart dropped”.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO