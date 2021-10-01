CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners’ Kyle Seager Could Be Playing His Last Series in Seattle

By Connor Tweet
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend could be the last time Seattle Mariners fans see star third baseman Kyle Seager in a Mariners uniform at T-Mobile Park. Seager, whose contract with the Mariners comes to a close this offseason, is eligible for a $20 million option for next year; however, the decision to offer that contract is in the hands of the Mariners, and some evidence is pointing in the direction that Seager will not be extended that offer.

sodomojo.com

Comments / 2

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Jerry Dipoto Show: Chris Flexen’s importance to Mariners, Kyle Seager’s option

The Mariners have just 10 games left in the 2021 season, and enter they Thursday 2 1/2 games back of the New York Yankees for the second American League wild card spot. After dropping two of three to the Boston Red Sox last week, it appeared that the Mariners had missed their shot to make the playoffs this year. While their chances are still slim, Seattle has responded by playing its best ball of the year, according to general manager Jerry Dipoto.
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ Kyle Seager gets emotional sendoff from T-Mobile Park crowd

After 11 years in a Seattle Mariners uniform, Sunday may have been it for Kyle Seager. And he wasn’t going to get away without the T-Mobile Park faithful giving him a grand sendoff. Shortly after the Mariners were officially eliminated from postseason contention by virtue of the Red Sox and...
MLB
GoDanRiver.com

Seager, France HR, Mariners top A's, move up in playoff race

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seattle manager Scott Servais has said the Mariners might need a nice winning streak during the September stretch run to make a real postseason push. Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run for a career-best 100 RBIs, Ty France also connected and the Mariners moved up in the playoff race, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Kendall Graveman
KGO

Seager's three RBIs help Mariners stop A's 5-game win streak

OAKLAND, Calif. -- - Oakland's starting pitchers had been so dominant during this recent stretch until Kyle Seager and Seattle swung away and took it to Sean Manaea. Seager had a two-run double in the decisive third inning among his three hits and three RBI, Mitch Haniger added two doubles and the Mariners beat the Athletics 4-2 on Monday night in a matchup of teams trying to stay in wild-card contention.
MLB
chatsports.com

Kyle Seager and the $20MM Dilemma

The Seattle Mariners’ front office has their biggest offseason in years rapidly approaching, both in terms of managing existing personnel and handling free agency. One massive decision that likely serves as the first domino in subsequent player decisions: how to handle Kyle Seager’s 2022 option. Given that Seager reached the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Park#The Trade Deadline
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Three hits, three RBI Monday

Seager went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Monday's win over the Athletics. Seager paced Seattle in both hits and RBI in this game, and the veteran third baseman showed no signs of the elbow soreness that has been affecting him over the last few days. That said, the 33-year-old has been struggling this month and is only slashing .180/.286/.377 through 70 plate appearances in September.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs 35th homer

Seager went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Wednesday in 4-1 win over Oakland. The veteran third baseman put Seattle on the board in the fourth inning with a 406-foot solo shot to center field. The long ball gave him 100 RBI on the season, marking the first time he has reached that milestone in his big-league career. Seager's .216 batting average isn't appealing, but he has provided solid output with 35 homers, 71 runs and three stolen bases in 149 games.
MLB
chatsports.com

LA Angels: 3 discouraging signs from the Seattle Mariners series

The LA Angels disappointed again in their series against the Mariners this weekend. The team lost two of three, and let the Mariners hang around in the playoff race. We’ll play them again this upcoming weekend, and we better make adjustments from what didn’t work this time. Those areas were pretty glaring in the series.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ncwlife.com

Seager, Anderson and Sewald help Mariners top A’s 4-2

The Mariners topped the A’s in Oakland last night behind solid pitching and timely hitting 4-to-2…. Seattle got out to an early lead thanks to the bat waking up for veteran third baseman Kyle Seager…. The Mariners offense backed up seven innings of brilliant work by starting pitcher Tyler Anderson…
MLB
kingstonthisweek.com

Matt Brash could be added to Seattle Mariners' major-league roster

Kingston’s Matt Brash is now up in “The Show,” working out with the American League’s Seattle Mariners, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the 23-year-old right-hander had not yet been added to the team’s official roster. The pitcher was called up to Seattle’s top affiliate, the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, on Friday...
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners fans need this Jarred Kelenic bobblehead

The Seattle Mariners are surprisingly fighting for an AL Wild Card spot and the improved September play of Jarred Kelenic – which is why you need this bobble. Jarred Kelenic hasn’t been the rookie sensation that many Seattle Mariners fans were hoping for in 2021, but the outfielder’s improved play in September has been a huge asset for the club.
MLB
FanSided

The Seattle Mariners Control Their Own Destiny to Make the Playoffs

For the first time since 2001, the Seattle Mariners head into their final series of the season in control of their own playoff destiny. With losses by the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, the Mariners are now tied with the Red Sox for the second American League Wild Card spot, and the Blue Jays are one game back of both teams.
MLB
MLB

Special Seattle ovation for emotional Seager

SEATTLE -- The chants began as a faint murmur as Kyle Seager strolled to third base in the top of the ninth inning, but they quickly grew to a deafening roar. The 11-year Mariner knew all along that 2021 was likely his swan song in Seattle, and with his team on the cusp of playoff elimination in that moment, he vulnerably took it all in.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

155K+
Followers
347K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy