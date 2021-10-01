Mariners’ Kyle Seager Could Be Playing His Last Series in Seattle
This weekend could be the last time Seattle Mariners fans see star third baseman Kyle Seager in a Mariners uniform at T-Mobile Park. Seager, whose contract with the Mariners comes to a close this offseason, is eligible for a $20 million option for next year; however, the decision to offer that contract is in the hands of the Mariners, and some evidence is pointing in the direction that Seager will not be extended that offer.sodomojo.com
